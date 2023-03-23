FAMU Community And Alumni Mourn The Loss Of Kofi Hemmingway

Kofi Hemmingway took being an alumnus of an Historically Black University (HBCU) seriously. He graduated from Florida A&M University (FAMU) and continued to use various platforms to promote the school and its football team, the Rattlers.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Hemmingway died unexpectedly on March TK at the age of 52. He passed away at his home in Jacksonville, FL. He was a minister with the Global Prophetic Training & Worship Embassy. He is survived by his wife, Akeisha, and daughters, Lourdess and Majesty.

The school’s community is grieving its loss.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of one of FAMU’s beloved supporters! Kofi was not only an ambassador of FAMU and FAMU Athletics, but he was also a family friend as well as our kid’s tennis instructor,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons told HBCU Game Day. “He…will surely be missed! We’re thankful that we were able to be blessed by the beautiful spirit that was Kofi Hemingway, and may his memory live on through all who loved him!”

Hemmingway, who was born in Columbia, South Carolina, was brought him up at FAMU–he attended FAMU Developmental Research School as an elementary and middle schooler. Florida A&M University Developmental Research School is a K-12 laboratory school in Tallahassee, Florida, affiliated with Florida A&M University. It was established in 1887 with elementary grades, before expanding to junior high school at a later point.



His father, Dr. Theodore Hemmingway, was a FAMU Black History professor. His mother, Dr. Beulah Hemmingway, is one of FAMU’s most popular English teachers.

When he attended the university, Hemmingway played on the FAMU tennis team and was a member of the FAMU Marching “100” band.

“My Lord, here in Miami, and completely shocked and saddened to hear Kofi Hemmingway passed away. He was a ‘Strong’ Rattler and Marching ‘100’ supporter. Let’s all pray for his wife, kids, parents, and family’s strength…RIP, my friend,” FAMU Director of Marching Bands, Dr. Shelby Chipman, wrote in a social media post.

Hemmingway also gained attention as the stadium announcer at Bragg Memorial Stadium for football games. He landed the job in 2016 after winning a national reality show produced by FAMU Athletics called “The New Voice of Bragg.” Bragg Memorial Stadium is home to the Florida A&M Rattlers football team.

Hemmingway was also host of the YouTube show “O&G [Orange and Green] Strike Zone” with fellow FAMU alumni Bryan Fulford and Kelvin Rosier, Tallahassee.com reported.

Hemmingway worked as an executive pastor at the Global Prophetic Training and Worship Embassy in Jacksonville, and, until January of this year, was a campus pastor at A Wealthy Place Kingdom Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kofi Hemmingway (Photo: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10223418027338900&set=a.1398810330309)