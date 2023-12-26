T.D. Jakes Responds To Gossip Rumors About Diddy ‘Freak Off’ Parties? I Have No Time For Freaks

Bishop T.D. Jakes has found himself at the center of salacious rumors circulating on TikTok. These unverified claims allege that Jakes had frequented controversial parties hosted by embattled rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs. Additionally, the minister’s sexuality has been called into question, prompting a public response from the acclaimed religious figure.

During a live-streamed Christmas service on YouTube, Jakes, seemingly visibly upset by the swirling allegations, addressed his followers, saying, “Out of concern, some of you come in to hear what I’m going to say. All of you who expect me to address a lie… you can log off,” TMZ reported.

He emphasized his commitment to the sacredness of the occasion and the pulpit, stating firmly, “I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach a truth.”

He also said, “And I spent my entire week making sure that everything we needed was in place in case it was an attack. The attack is suppose to be on synagogues and churches in the south…I have to think about that and anybody who have that kind of government on their shoulders don’t have time to be playing with freaks.”

With applause from the audience in the background, Jakes declared his unwavering dedication to his faith, proclaiming, “I will stand straight up, head up, back straight, and preach the unadulterated, infallible word of God.” He looked into the camera and affirmed, “I am not here to convince nobody because I know who I am.”

The pastor also hinted at the possibility of addressing the issue at a later time, stating, “But there will be a time.” He urged his followers to refrain from engaging in arguments with others over these baseless claims, suggesting they simply “log off” of social media.

In response to the rumors, Jordan A. Hora, the executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries, and The Potter’s House, issued an exclusive statement to The Christian Post, categorically dismissing the allegations as “unequivocally false and baseless.” Hora emphasized the prevalence of falsehoods in the age of social media and urged people to prioritize compassion and care for others, The Root reported.

Referring to the viral videos as “deepfakes” and a “distortion of words,” Jakes’ spokesperson stressed the importance of focusing on meaningful work to create a better world.

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Hora said.

