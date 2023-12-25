Gambling Companies Partner With Hip-Hop Artists: A Predatory Drain On Black America’s Wallet?

The intersection of hip-hop culture and the gambling industry has become increasingly pronounced in recent years, with more and more rappers delving into the world of sportsbooks and casinos. While this partnership may seem innocuous at first glance, it raises important questions about the impact on their fans, particularly within Black America.

Since the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, sports betting has become legal in over 30 American states, thrusting the industry into the mainstream spotlight. Sportsbook apps like DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM are promoted all over the place.

Celebrity endorsements have played a pivotal role in marketing the gambling industry. Pro athletes and entertainers, including Michael Jordan, Drake, Jamie Foxx, Mike Tyson have lent their names to sportsbook companies.

Some gambling companies have taken a more direct approach to promote their services by using rap music. For instance, DraftKings collaborated with rappers like Rick Ross, Fat Joe, and The LOX to create an official song for the 2023 NBA playoffs. This approach not only normalizes gambling but also blurs the lines between musical creativity and commercial promotion, The Fader reported.

A short-lived partnership between Nicki Minaj and MaximBet, which ended with the service’s shutdown, exemplifies the industry’s unpredictability. Artists may find the lure of branded commissions from gambling companies appealing, as it offers visibility and an additional income stream without taking on the associated risks.

Some rappers have not only embraced gambling themselves but have also invested in the industry. High-profile figures like Drake and Jay-Z have become more than just players; they are now gambling on the industry itself. Drake’s partnership with Stake.com and Jay-Z’s investments in Fanatics and the casino industry illustrate their increasing involvement. Jay-Z is also part of the team trying to bring a casino to Times Square in NYC.

Rap lyrics have even been pumping up gambling, as highlighted by Lil Wayne and Drake, who have been weaving references to casinos, poker games, and high-stakes wagers into their song lyrics, Rap Reviews reported. Many experts note this ca only influence their listeners to think of gambling as fashionable and trendy–without referencing to the downsides of gambling.

Drake, photo via Instagram @champagnepapi /Jay-Z, photo via Instagram @beyonce