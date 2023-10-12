Black Celebrities Are Cashing in On Sports Gambling Boom: 5 Things to Know

The booming sports gambling industry in the United States has sparked a wave of advertising, with sportsbooks vying for attention through high-profile celebrity endorsements.

Here are five things to know.

1. Celebrities and competition

The sports betting industry is fiercely competitive, and companies are leveraging celebrities to attract new bettors to their platforms. Prominent figures like Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, and Patrick Adams are featured in commercials for major sportsbooks like BetMGM, FanDuel, and theScore Bet.

2. Celebrities like Jamie Foxx

Everywhere you look, you will see a celebrity endorsing a betting platform. You have Jamie Fox with his BetMGM app on a movie set, for example. In the commercial where Jamie Fox is checking his phone mid-film session on set.

It is part of BetMGM’s latest marketing campaign titled “The King of Sportsbooks.” This move aligns with the ongoing trend of featuring well-known entertainers, particularly sports stars, to promote and support prominent sportsbook brands across the United States.

Celebrity endorsements may create a false sense of security for the public, especially those unfamiliar with the risks involved in sports betting.

3. Normalizing gambling

Advertisements using celebrities are portraying sports betting as normal, say critics. This normalization raises concerns about the potential impact on society, particularly younger audiences.

4. Role of social influencers

Drake, as well as young social media influencers, are also promoting betting platforms, showcasing how they use these platforms for betting. The partnership between celebrities and sportsbooks serves as effective marketing, potentially converting millions of followers into customers, In Play Live reported.

5. Celebrities and persuasion

The presence of celebrity endorsements in sports betting advertisements can influence young audiences and blur the lines between entertainment, sports, and gambling.

Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)