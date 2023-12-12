Constitutional Law Expert: New Federal Indictments Against Hunter Seek To Avoid Entangling Joe Biden, ‘The Big Guy’

The recent 56-page indictment of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden for tax evasion has caused uneasiness in the Democratic space. There are allegations of a four-year pattern of criminal behavior aimed at financing his extravagant lifestyle. While the charges against Hunter are compelling, what’s equally intriguing is how the Justice Department has seemingly and meticulously crafted the indictment to avoid implicating the president.

Prosecutors allege in the 56-page indictment that he “subverted the payroll and tax withholding process of his own company” by withdrawing millions of dollars outside of its payroll and tax withholding process, reported CNN, which was the first to report on the indictment.

The indictment primarily focuses on Hunter’s recent tax evasion activities, but sidestepping the most controversial payments he received from the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma. The expiration of the statute of limitations on these payments have raised questions about the thoroughness of the investigation. This omission prevents scrutiny of Hunter’s influence peddling and the role it may have played in Joe Biden’s decision to pressure Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma, The New York Post reported.

The indictment also does not include any charges against Hunter as an unregistered foreign agent. Recently, the Justice Department used such charges against figures like Senator Bob Menendez and associates of Donald Trump, including lobbyist Paul Manafort. Charging Hunter with Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations could have opened Pandora’s box, exposing the millions of dollars flowing into the Biden family from foreign sources.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

By fixating solely on tax evasion, the indictment avoids any direct reference to the influence peddling used to accumulate these millions of dollars.

The President has consistently claimed no knowledge or involvement in these dealings, assertions that appear to be knowingly false in light of this indictment.

The indictment also references Hunter’s 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things,” in which he wrote about some of his personal struggles with drug addiction and substance abuse. He was paid more than $140,000 related to the book from January through October 15, 2020, according to the indictment, CNN reported.