10 Top Quotes On Undefeated ACC Champions Florida State Being Locked Out College Playoff

The College Football Playoff selection committee has left undefeated Florida State out of the four-team playoff, marking the first time in history that an undefeated power conference champion has been denied a spot in the prestigious postseason tournament. The decision has ignited a social media debate.

Florida State’s 13-0 season, including an ACC title win over Louisville, should have been a ticket to the College Football Playoff, but a series of unforeseen events were against the Seminoles. The team’s star quarterback, Jordan Travis, suffered a severe leg injury, which led to speculations that the playoff committee might snub them, NPR reported.

Committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the decision on ESPN, stating, “Florida State is a different team than they were the first 11 weeks. If you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team. And the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five.”

Florida State is the first Undefeated Power 5 Conference Champion to not get into the College Football Playoff. Despite the ACC having a 6-4 record against the SEC this year. Despite their defense not giving up 30 points in a single game all year. Despite their offense having… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2023

Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell expressed his frustration, saying, “I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games. What is the point of playing games?”

The criteria for team selection in the College Football Playoff include polls, computerized rankings, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition, championships won, and the “unavailability of key players.” The absence of Florida State’s star quarterback weighed heavily against them.

Additionally, Alabama’s rise to No. 4 following their SEC Championship Game win over No. 6 Georgia played a role in pushing Florida State down to the fifth spot.

1. The right call?

Controversial sports commentator Skip Bayless agrees with the CFP committee omitting Florida State, Undisputed tweeted.

“You’re risking embarrassment if you send that offense to the wolves up above you,” Bayless said.

2. Florida State–just not the same

3. Where’s Deion when you need him?

Sports television personality Stephen A. Smith said, “I bet you if Primetime Deion Sanders was that coach, they wouldn’t have gotten left out.”

4. Florida Gov. DeSantis had something to say

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted, “What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results. Congratulations to @FSUFootball for an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship!,” The Hill reported.

5. Sports too political

Former professional football player Richard Sherman weighed in with, “This is what’s wrong with college sports. It has become nothing but politics!”

6. A travesty

Kelly Stewart, owner of WagerTalk and hosts a number of betting podcasts, including “Kelly & Murray,” which she co-hosts with John Murray, tweeted, “Does FSU being a 13.5 point underdog to Georgia in the Orange Bowl prove they didn’t deserve to be in the CFP? While I think it is a travesty an undefeated team didn’t get in. That number is very telling.”

Does FSU being a 13.5 point underdog to Georgia in the Orange Bowl prove they didn’t deserve to be in the CFP? While I think it is a travesty an undefeated team didn’t get in. That number is very telling. — Kelly (@kellyinvegas) December 4, 2023

7. QB from Florida State regrets

Jordan Travis, Florida State QB, said, “I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback.”

8. ‘Disgusted and infuriated’

Florida State Coach Mike Norvell said in a statement that his team was cheated. “I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games. What is the point of playing games?” he said.

9. No reward for good play

“Imagine playing an undefeated season and these people decide to not let you play for a national championship. #FloridaState got screwed #CollegeFootballPlayoff,” Jason Herron tweeted.

Imagine playing an undefeated season and these people decide to not let you play for a national championship. 😂#FloridaState got screwed #CollegeFootballPlayoff pic.twitter.com/Ka1u6DWx9N — Jason Herron (@jasonherron23) December 3, 2023

10. Did money talk?

Rabbi Mike tweeted, “The College Football Payoff.”

The College Football Payoff. 💰 — Rabbi Mike (@StepakoffM) December 5, 2023

Photo by Lucas Andrade: https://www.pexels.com/photo/helmet-on-the-ground-2862718/