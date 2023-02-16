Star Ohio State Football Players Acquitted of Rape After Producing Video of Consent

Two former Ohio State University football players were found not guilty on Feb. 9 of kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old woman in 2020.

Amir Riep, 24, and Jahsen Wint, 24 were acquitted on all counts after being accused of sexually assaulting the woman in their off-campus apartment on Feb. 4, 2020. She also claimed that they later forced her to state on camera that she consented.

“The jury learned what we’ve known for three years — Amir is absolutely innocent of these accusations,” said Riep’s defense attorney Dan Sabol. “We are grateful for our jury, and Amir is thankful to be finally vindicated.”

Two former Ohio State football players were acquitted of raping a 19-year-old woman after they produced a video of her saying on camera after the incident that she'd consented. They said the whole team was told to film consent to protect themselves… https://t.co/MbgKBiYfjm — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 9, 2023

After the two were accused, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day dismissed Riep, a cornerback, and Wint, a junior safety, Fox 8 reported.

Both players pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape and one charge of kidnapping in March 2020.

The woman told her account of the incident to the jury, while the attorneys for the two players argued that the woman had consensual sex with both men but regretted it afterward. They also accused the woman’s father of insisting she pursue criminal charges, ESPN reported.



Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Meyer said the woman went to the apartment to visit Riep, but that the two men raped her. The woman told police that she was having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room. She claimed that both men then forced her into sex. After several minutes, they stopped and Riep recorded the woman consenting to sex with both men.

Wow. They ruined the lives of two people and now they’re like “Sorry! Good luck to you!”



Parents please warn your sons. An accusation can ruin a young man’s life forever. https://t.co/656wNNAtEl — Boyce Watkins, PhD – Wealth is Power (@drboycewatkins1) February 12, 2023

After less than four hours of deliberation, the jury found Riep and Wint both innocent of two counts of rape and a kidnapping charge. Riep and Wint embraced each other, and both cried after the jury verdict was read.

Each man faced more than 30 years in prison and registration as sex offenders if convicted.

Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were kicked off the team in 2020 after they were charged for rape. Both were found NOT GUILTY. Their lives were ruined and nothing will happen to the accuser. Wow. pic.twitter.com/8HYTzOhqC2 — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) February 14, 2023

Former Ohio State University football players Amir Riep (L) and Jahsen Wint (R) embrace after they were found not guilty of rape and kidnapping charges on Feb. 9. (Photo: Screenshot, 247Sports, https://247sports.com/college/ohio-state/Article/Former-Ohio-State-football-DBs-Amir-Riep-Jahsen-Wint-found-not-guilty-of-rape-kidnapping-charges-204500368/).