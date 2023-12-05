The Edmonds: Tracey Edmonds Breaks Up With Coach Prime, Babyface Has New Blonde

In the world of celebrity relationships, it seems that changes are always on the horizon. One breakup and one new romantic development have recently caught the attention of fans. Former NFL star and football coach Deion Sanders and producer Tracey Edmonds have decided to end their engagement. The couple had met back in 2012 at a movie premiere party for a film produced by Edmonds. Despite initially crossing paths briefly, Sanders was taken by Edmonds and requested her business card. Their professional encounter eventually turned into a romantic relationship.

Throughout their time together, Sanders and Edmonds had to navigate a long-distance relationship due to their busy schedules and career commitments. They both expressed admiration for each other’s work and their mutual respect for the paths they were individually pursuing. The engagement was officially announced in 2019 on Valentine’s Day via Edmonds’ Instagram, celebrating their eight years together, People reported.

Sanders and Edmonds, both 56, recently parted ways as friends. In a joint statement posted on Edmonds’ Instagram, they explained their mutual decision to move forward separately while still maintaining respect and appreciation for the time they spent together. Sanders expressed his gratitude for Edmonds, acknowledging her as an amazing woman and mother.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” Edmonds and Sanders wrote in a joint statement on her Instagram page.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!” she concluded, adding praying hands and a red heart emoji.

Sanders responded in the comments section, adding, “Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared, and they laugh we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Meanwhile, Edmonds’ ex-husband Grammy-winning R&B singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has gotten involved in a high-profile relationship, after ending his marriage to actress Nicole Pantenburg this year. He and Pantenburg married in 2014. Babyface and Tracey were married for 13 years. The two share joint custody of their two sons, Brandon and Dylan. Babyface, 64, is currently dating a blond model Rika Tischendorf, who is 33-year-old who is also the general manager of his Babyface Entertainment, Just Jared reported.

Babyface and Tracey Edmonds separated in 2005 and the the divorce was finalized that same year. The couple have produced movies and television shows together, including “Soul Food.” They married in 1992.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds in Vail Jan. 21, 2023, Instagram Screengrab/Babyface and Rika Tischendorf.