Citing Threats Of Violence from Babyface Fans, Anita Baker Removes R&B Legend From Tour

Many fans were happy to hear that the elusive singer Anita Baker was going on tour after not hitting the road since 1995. But her current “The Songstress” tour has been fraught with drama. Citing threats from the fans of co-lining Babyface, on June 13, Baker dropped the R&B legend from the tour.

“After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest /Support Act,” she tweeted.

“In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The ‘Songstress Tour’ alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings.”

It all started when a recent show was running so late that Baker asked Babyface not to perform so she could do her full set. Well, his fans were livid and started to bombard Baker with threats online, she said. Baker then asked Babyface to ask his fans to tone it done. He reportedly didn’t take any action and, according to Baker, the online bullying escalated. So now, she’s cut him from the show, Page Six reported

It was at the May 10 concert at the Prudential Center in Newark that Babyface didn’t perform.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter,” Babyface wrote at the time. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Baker said Babyface’s fan base attacked her and he failed to call them off. In a June 9 tweet Baker said, “When A friend is being attacked by Your friends?… because of Misinformation/fake news, but You have an Opportunity to Say Something/Correct it? … It’s A Nice thing. It’s the Right thing to do. Reputation, Peace & Safety Matters.”

Baker, 65, said in a statement posted to Twitter that she dropped Babyface, 64, from the lineup “In the Interest of Personal Safety” and will continue the tour solo. “Appropriate refunds will be made,” she noted. “Blessings ABXO.”

#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Blessings🎁

ABXO🎼 pic.twitter.com/P7OzVdiEPm — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 13, 2023

In turn, Babyface put his own statement on Twitter that said that he was “saddened by the news” but has “nothing but love & respect” for Baker.

He added, “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

Baker responded to one such fan on social media, by tweeting, “My Companies, have No contract for Co-headlining concerts.” In another tweet the “Sweet Love” singer said that Babyface “is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour,” and added, “This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth.”

She also tweeted, “I’m being attacked, [harassed] & threatened.”

Baker’s 15-city “Songstress” tour commemorates the 40th anniversary of her first solo album. She launched the tour in February. Her next scheduled performance is June 30 in Chicago, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Well I got to see Babyface while he was still on tour with Anita Baker. It’s Black Music Month, we can’t have the family feuding like this. pic.twitter.com/q3asmV9w72 — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) June 13, 2023

Anita Baker accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)/Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at the Water Street Associates Building on April 6, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)