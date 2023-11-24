Hollywood Elites Send Message: If You Criticize Israel, No Employment In Our Industry

Hollywood elites seem to be cracking down on anyone in the film industry who takes a pro-Palestine stance. Take actress Melissa Barrera, for example.

After leading both 2022’s “Scream” and the sixth installment, released earlier this year, she has been dropped from “Scream VII’’ after making social media posts concerning the Israel-Hamas War.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she wrote in one post on Instagram stories, The Hollywood Reporter reported. “Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

According to a spokesperson for Spyglass, “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

In response to her ouster, Barrera returned to social media writing, “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude,” on her IG story.

Veteran actress Susan Sarandon has been dropped by her talent agent, UTA, for her comments about the conflict. The “Thelma & Louise” actress was criticized earlier for her remarks at a recent pro-Palestinian rally in New York, according to the New York Post.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” the Oscar-winning actress said at the rally, according to the Post.

A top CAA agent who made posts critical of Israel was almost railroaded by management until Tom Cruise stepped inhttps://t.co/IQ6n7Oi4fh pic.twitter.com/L81VeUVmg4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 21, 2023

John Cusack says he’s being shadow-banned on Twitter/X. His account does not appear in searches when looking for on the site, Newsweek reported.

“Hey since I’m being shadow banned by me free speech – spread around if you agree,” he wrote on X, reposting another tweet of his.

That tweet read: “The ultimate hope in the midst of this unspeakable, paralyzing horror – so uncharacteristically out in the open, so unmasked, is that million of Jews, Christian, Muslims, Buddhists, atheists stand together and refuse the bait; which is to seek a biblical justification for its crimes against humanity. The world revolts. Millions refuse to accept the immoral choice offered to them by political leaders who would make the price of safety of one people, the extinction of another.”

“Many big names have taken sides in the conflict and stated strong views publicly, inevitably causing controversy and drawing heavy criticism from people with opposing views. Even those who have stayed silent have faced censure on social media,” Newsweek reported.

