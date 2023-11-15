Black America: Van Jones Doesn’t Speak For Us On Israel & Gaza Massacre

CNN political commentator Van Jones recently delivered a speech at the March for Israel rally in Washington, D.C., where he expressed support for the Jewish community amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and the rise of antisemitism. While his comments denouncing antisemitism were well-received by the crowd, his call for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza sparked mixed reactions–including boos– from attendees. He also got pushback from Black Twitter.

On Oct. 7, the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas conducted a series of coordinated attacks against Israel. Israel has since fought back, but many have said Israel is fighting dirty. On Oct. 17, an explosion near the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, resulted in a large number of fatalities and injuries among displaced Palestinians seeking shelter there. Israel also suspended supplies of essential goods, such as food, medicine, energy, and fuel to Gaza. On top of this, AP reported that Israel cut off water to Gaza, along with the fuel and electricity that power water and sewage plants. Israel also suspended supplies of essential goods, such as food and medicine, to Gaza.

There have been over 11,200 Palestinians reported killed— two-thirds of them women and minors — have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, AP reported.

During his five-minute speech outside the National Mall, Jones conveyed his solidarity with both the Jewish community in the U.S. and Israel. Midway through his speech, some members of the audience began chanting, “No ceasefire,” expressing their opposition to such an agreement, Newsweek reported. Seemingly rattled Jones said, “Let’s take a stand against Muslims.” Many thought it was accidental, but it only stirred up more controversy. Jones concluded his speech by emphasizing the importance of unity and standing against hatred, and urged the crowd to foster a spirit of cooperation and to reject hatred not only in the Middle East but also on American soil.

“God protect the children,” Jones, 55, said, Mediate reported. “Let’s end all the horror and all the heartbreak in the holy land. Let’s end all of it.”

Black America declared on social media Jones did not speak for them.

Academic, activist and host of BET News Marc Lamont Hill posted, “Van Jones BOOED at Pro-Israel march after calling for peace”.

In a separate post Hill added in part, “I am profoundly disappointed that Van Jones is speaking at the March for Israel in DC.”

Van Jones BOOED at Pro-Israel march after calling for peace

I am profoundly disappointed that Van Jones is speaking at the March for Israel in DC.

Twitter/X user Kamau Frankli, posted, “Van Jones, the former self identified Black revolutionary, communist, progressive, is now a shill for Israel as it commits genocide”.

Van Jones, the former self identified Black revolutionary, communist, progressive, is now a shill for Israel as it commits genocide

Black Women Radicals wrote, “Van Jones is not a civil rights advocate or activist, chile. Full stop.”

Van Jones is not a civil rights advocate or activist, chile. Full stop.

The Moguldom Nation tweeted, “There is no reason to be surprised or disappointed Dr. Hill. For the modern political actor & opportunist, Israel is the ‘smart play.'” The post included a link to the article “Black America Condemns Van Jones’ Tap Dancing For Jewish Community Over Kanye West: He’s Lying, We Weren’t Silent“.

There is no reason to be surprised or disappointed Dr. Hill.



For the modern political actor & opportunist, Israel is the “smart play.”



Black America Condemns Van Jones' Tap Dancing For Jewish Community Over Kanye West: He's Lying, We Weren't Silent

The Moguldom Nation also called out others in a separate post. It read, “How Hakeem Jeffries, Ritchie Torres, & Van Jones politically breakdance when there is something Israel-related:”

How Hakeem Jeffries, Ritchie Torres, & Van Jones politically breakdance when there is something Israel-related:

Political activist Ajamu Baraka tweeted, “How low will Van Jones go? He will cry on Clinton News Network (CNN) with his allies in the fascist democrat party in response to social injustice but he now stands with a murderous right-wing, racist state responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity & genocide. Pathetic!”

How low will Van Jones go? He will cry on Clinton News Network (CNN) with his allies in the fascist democrat party in response to social injustice but he now stands with a murderous right-wing, racist state responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity & genocide. Pathetic!

Etan Thomas insinuated in his tweet that Jones’ outrage was pure acting. Thomas tweeted, “Let me guess Van Jones will get emotional on stage (taking off his glasses wiping his eyes) someone will hug him, then through tearful eyes he’ll look up at the crowd to a standing ovation while ppl wave Israel flags and they will prop him up to represent the Black Community smh”.

Let me guess Van Jones will get emotional on stage (taking off his glasses wiping his eyes) someone will hug him, then through tearful eyes he'll look up at the crowd to a standing ovation while ppl wave Israel flags and they will prop him up to represent the Black Community smh

User April posted she was not surprised about Jones participation in the march. She tweeted, “Debra Messing is a surprise. Rappaport and Van Jones definitely are not.”

Debra Messing is a surprise. Rappaport and Van Jones definitely are not. 😒

Anyone who finds themselves standing in the same space as John Hagee & Van Jones should probably pause & question the side they've chosen

Anyone who finds themselves standing in the same space as John Hagee & Van Jones should probably pause & question the side they’ve chosen 💀 — END ALL COLONIALISM, FREE PALESTINE (@BreeNewsome) November 14, 2023

Marc Lamont Hill BLASTS Van Jones for Speaking at Rally for Israel

