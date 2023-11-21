Remembering When Denzel Washington Spoke On Reparations For Black Americans

Reparations for Black Americans still sparks a heated debate. Bills introduced in both the House and Senate aim to create a commission to address the historical injustices of slavery and the subsequent racial and economic discrimination faced by Black Americans. Yet these bills have gone no where. Some states have taken it upon themselves to either study reparations or issues repair.

Public opinion on reparations is sharply divided, reflecting a deep-seated division within the United States. A Reuters/Ipsos survey found that 58% of Democrats support reparations, while only 18% of Republicans do. The gap widens further along racial lines, with 74% of Black Americans favoring reparations compared to just 26% of white Americans.

One person who has said he supports reparations is Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

During an interview on “The Arsenio Hall Show” in 1992 to promote his then-new movie, “Malcolm X,” Washington said America owed a debt to Black people that needs to be paid.

“One of the most terrible crimes in the history of mankind took place in this country where close to 350 years, Black people where murdered, raped, hung and forced to work for no money,” he said. “And forced to work for no money–not for a year, not for three years, not for 10 years, but for 350 years, and that debt has not been paid…we don’t really deal with it; white people don’t deal with it, Black people don’t deal with it. We really have to look at what happened here.”

Pay Black People Reparations for chattel slavery . Thoughts 💭 ? pic.twitter.com/2z08VSVGoQ — BLACK FLAG 🏴 (@FlagBlack007) November 11, 2023

Washington, 68, is still one of the top actors in Hollywood. He is now set to embark on a historical epic film journey. Washington will portray the legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal in an upcoming Netflix movie.

For the project, the Oscar-winning actor will reunite with director Antoine Fuqua, with whom he collaborated for such films like “Training Day” and “The Equalizer” series of films–2014’s “The Equalizer,” 2018’s “The Equalizer 2,” and this year’s “The Equalizer 3.”

This new project will be scripted by John Logan, a three-time Academy Award winner known for his work on acclaimed films such as Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” and Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator.” According to the movie’s official logline, it is “based on real-life warrior Hannibal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. The film covers the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War, Variety reported.

This Nov. 20, 2017, photo shows actor Denzel Washington posing in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)