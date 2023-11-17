Denzel Washington To Play Carthaginian Warrior Hannibal For Director Antoine Fuqua

Denzel Washington is set to embark on a historical epic film journey. Washington will portray the legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal in an upcoming Netflix movie.

For the project, the Oscar-winning actor will reunite with director Antoine Fuqua, with whom he collaborated for such films like “Training Day” and “The Equalizer” series of films–2014’s “The Equalizer,” 2018’s “The Equalizer 2,” and this year’s “The Equalizer 3.”

This new project will be scripted by John Logan, a three-time Academy Award winner known for his work on acclaimed films such as Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” and Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator.” According to the movie’s official logline, it is “based on real-life warrior Hannibal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. The film covers the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War, Variety reported.

In addition to his starring role as Hannibal, Washington, 68, will also serve as a producer for the film. He is joined by producers Erik Olsen, Adam Goldworm, and Fuqua through his production company, Hill District Media, which has a first-look deal with Netflix.

Hannibal’s historical legacy is often praised. He is celebrated for leading the Carthaginians to key victories against the Romans during the Second Punic War. One of the most iconic images associated with Hannibal is his invasion of Italy, riding atop a Northern African war elephant. Under his leadership, Carthaginians occupied a significant portion of southern Italy for 15 years. His reign came to an end when the Romans counter-invaded North Africa, leading to his defeat at the Battle of Zama.

This project has been two decades in the making. Washington had initially expressed interest in playing Hannibal when the film was in development at 20th Century Fox. But it never came to fruition.

Vin Diesel was also once eyeing a rival Hannibal project many years earlier, the Daily Mail reported. Diesel often spoke of it as his dream project and was still promoting the possible project in 202via social media posts, according to Screen Rant.

In this Dec. 17, 2016 photo, Denzel Washington poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)