Keke Palmer’s Mother Gets Messy: Stop Worrying About My Daughter And Usher, He’s Gay

In recent weeks, the public has been captivated by the unfolding drama surrounding actress Keke Palmer, her former boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and her mother, Sharon Palmer. An audio leak, a restraining order, and accusations of domestic violence have taken center stage in the saga.



Sharon has expressed her concern for her daughter’s safety during her relationship with Jackson, with whom Keke shares a child. Recently Jackson allegedly leaked phone call he had with Sharon that he recorded, apparently without her knowledge. During the call Sharon allegedly threatened Jackson, stating that she would “put a bullet” in his head if he continued to cause harm to her daughter.

Sharon has responded to the leaked call, accusing Jackson of recording her during the phone call without her consent, a violation of California law.

In explosive audio obtained by DJ Akademiks, listeners hear the alleged voices of Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson, and Sharon (Keke’s Mother) having a very intense conversation:



“You are a limp d—k m—-f—-!”



Following the heated conversation between Sharon and Jackson, there was allegedly a physical altercations between the fitness trainer and Keke, which were captured in surveillance footage submitted as part of Keke’s request for a restraining order against Jackson. Jackson has since denied the abuse allegations and maintained his innocence.

The relation between Keke and Jackson went viral when Keke attended an Usher concert in Las Vegas, during which the singer serenaded Keke, who was wear a sexy outfit for the night out. Jackson went to social media and called out Keke for her outfit.

Gurl, if I told my mama #JOAN some man choked and spit on me????? Please believe she bringing heat rounds to the court hearing…

Commenting on a Twitter clip of Palmer, 29, being serenaded by Usher at a recent show on, Darius Daulton Jackson tweeted: “It’s the outfit tho. you a mom.”

During the phone call, Sharon also claiming that Usher is gay.

“Usher is gay!” Sharon yelled at Jackson during the call, in which she also hurls out a stream of curse words. “You and your stupid a** family don’t even understand the business. Usher is gay guys!!!”

Sharon later clarified to RadarOnline.com that this statement was a diversion tactic aimed at protecting her daughter from further harm. According to Sharon, she only made the comment to ensure Keke’s safety.

Sharon also claimed that Jackson recorded her “illegally,” as he did not ask for consent.

Keke obtained a temporary restraining order against Jackson, requiring him to stay at least 100 yards away from both her and their 8-month-old son, Leo. Sharon was also granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of Leo, with no visitation rights granted to Jackson. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5 to address their ongoing custody battle and legal matters, Page Six reported.

Sharon claims she “feared” for her daughter’s life while she was in a relationship with her Jackson.

The audio leak and subsequent developments have ignited discussions on various social media platforms.

Nothing to see here. A mom going off on a man who abused her daughter.



