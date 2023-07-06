New mother KeKe Palmer went out for a night on the town to take in a performance by Usher. Nationally, the actress had to dress to impress. But, according to her boyfriend, the father of her six-month-old son, Palmer was giving off the wrong impression–and he took his opinion to social media.

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

Commenting on a Twitter clip of Palmer, 29, being serenaded by Usher at a recent show on, Darius Daulton Jackson tweeted: “It’s the outfit tho. you a mom.”

In the video, Palmer is seen wearing a sheer black gown over a black bustier and a throng bottom.

Jackson and Palmer welcomed their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February, Insider reported.

It’s not really about her dress. It’s about her allowing Usher to be all up on her crooning…. Which is understandable — Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) July 5, 2023

Jackson got blasted for his comments, with some calling him “crusty” and other calling the personal fitness trainer a “kept hoe.”

But Jackson doubled-down on his opinion.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson wrote in a follow-up tweet. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals for what I believe. I rest my case.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Palmer has not responded publicly to Jackson’s tweets, The New York Post reported.

I knew the Keke Palmer backlash was coming cuz sis has been winning! But damn didn't expect it to come from her bd. Imagine complaining when the mother of your child looks better ever 5 months postpartum. She'd have every damn right to be in yoga pants & baggy tee's, be grateful! https://t.co/N0VPzZaF3a pic.twitter.com/XyL9y2DbLo — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) July 5, 2023

The “Nope” film star and Jackson went public as a couple in 2021.

And on Father’s Day, Palmer praised him with a social media post that read, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever.” The post included a reel of videos and photos of Jackson spending time with their son.

“Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised. You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother,” she wrote, adding: “I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo! God bless you, darling, thank you for being in our lives. WE LOVE YOU.”

Two things I picked from this Keke’s issue from Twitter women;



1. A woman shouldn’t listen to you while y’all dating, as long as you’ve not married her, you can’t tell her how to act.



2. Whoever is richer in the relationship should treat the other person like shitt. — Shola 👑 (@itsSh0la) July 6, 2023

You really should’ve deleted your account and started over when you got with Keke. Now everyone knows you’re a Trump supporter & a police apologist on top of an embarrassing boyfriend smh. https://t.co/oNCu0mbxpT — Reid (@RVAReid) July 6, 2023

That dude problem was putting his family business on display for the internet. Men should know better. You speak to your lady or man in private, not run to the internet in your feelings. I expect women to do that more than us. https://t.co/MDK5GJaAOF — TONYDaDome (@EnterDaDome) July 6, 2023

Photo: Twitter screenshot, @RNB_RADAR, https://twitter.com/RNB_RADAR/status/1676606330482700288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1676667813531111424%7Ctwgr%5E3708826c2673fe9c88ab27dda313d70439515860%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.insider.com%2Fkeke-palmer-boyfriend-darius-daulton-mom-dress-usher-concert-2023-7