Black America Praises Keke Palmer After ‘Nope’ Film Release, Some See Colorism As Factor In Career

Jordan Peele’s latest hit film “Nope” lived up to the hype by debuting number one at the box office on its opening weekend. Many are crediting actress Keke Palmer, one of the leads in the film, for its success.

The horror film has raked in $44 million and counting thus far and audiences across the country praised Palmer’s performance. Some even called it Palmer’s “breakout role,” which led some people to note the talent of the gifted young actress has been on display for years.

One Twitter user even sparked a colorism debate after comparing Palmer to her Hollywood peer Zendaya, noting an alleged contrast in their mainstream careers.

“I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood,” @NBAgladiator tweeted. “They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

The tweet went viral and even garnered a response from Palmer, who noted she was an “incomparable talent.” Though Palmer is only 28, her Hollywood career spans two decades, something the New York Times pointed out when it reported on Palmer’s movie star status.



It’s also a fact Palmer wasn’t shy to reiterate in her response on Twitter.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer replied. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.

Some people celebrated Palmer’s words, while others said she could be a little humbler. But many in Black America said Palmer has the right to brag because her career — including how she slew her role in “Nope” — has earned her bragging rights.

Here are some responses from Black America to Keke Palmer’s career and whether or not they believe colorism has played a role in it.

“It’s so interesting seeing the conversation around Keke Palmer having her breakout or superstar moment and it’s wild we live in different worlds because in my household Keke been a star for forever Akeelah & The Bee was my dad’s favorite movie it went triple platinum in my home,” writer Aiyana Ishmael tweeted.

“Imagine starring in the $200M+ Buzz Lightyear movie last month, having a blockbuster opening of Nope this weekend and having to tweet this,” @ReecieColbert commented. “Keke Palmer deserved better, but I’m glad she flexed here. Nobody does what she does…end of discussion!”

“Colorism is at play, yes. HOWEVER, this is Keke’s LARGEST opening week from a movie and you decided to cloud her accomplishment with this tweet?” @RashasEst85 tweeted. “Like, the person you’re responding to make a positive tweet about Keke and you chose to do this?????!”

“Keke’s net worth is $7 million and Zendaya’s is $20 million,” @DEMEIMA tweeted. “Keke has been a mainstream success since her career began and has put in substantially more work. She should be one of the HIGHEST paid entertainers in the game. So yes it’s colorism.”

One user reposted a TikTok video in which Palmer is touting her accomplishments with the caption, “Just in case don’t hear you loud enough!! “

“I love Zendaya but everyone knows she benefits from colorism, including HER. She has SAID this,” @dansensolsens agreed. “And that’s the reason I respect her so much cuz unlike these other light brites in the industry making shit worse she’s actually calling it out.”

“In 2014, @KekePalmer defended @Zendaya against the negative critics that were saying negative things about Zendaya. The sisterhood bond is strong,” @DubNationKing chimed in. “Much love to Lauren Keyana Palmer and Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman!!”

“Same can be said for y’all favorite singer too. But colorism always plays a factor in Hollywood,” @triple5guy wrote.