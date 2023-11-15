Fact Check: Mike Tyson Confronted Donald Trump About Sleeping With Wife Robin Givens

In the world of celebrity gossip, some stories are so shocking that they seem too unbelievable to be true–but sometimes they are. One such story revolves around boxing great Mike Tyson and former President Donald Trump. According to various sources and books, Tyson allegedly confronted Trump about an affair with his then-wife, actress Robin Givens.

The allegation stems from various sources, including Tim O’Brien’s book “TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald.” In this book, Tyson is said to have directly asked Trump, “Are you f***ing my wife?” during a meeting in Trump’s office. Trump’s response, if any, was not published in the book, leaving readers to wonder about the outcome of this shocking encounter.

In another book, “Lost Tycoon” from 1993, Trump biographer Harry Hurt wrote about instances in which Trump and Givens were spotted alone together, including an afternoon and evening on Trump’s yacht. Sources cited in the book claimed that Trump was once overheard complaining about Givens’ oral sex skills, BuzzFeed reported.

And, in the 2022 book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times, the authors describe Trump having dinner at his New Jersey golf resort with Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. During the dinner, Trump talked about Tyson suspected he had an affair, Raw Story reported.

Tyson’s tumultuous marriage to Givens in 1988 ended in 1989 and was marked by controversy and allegations of abuse. According to Tyson, he found Givens in bed with Hollywood star Brad Pitt during their divorce proceedings, Yahoo Sports Australia reported.

Trump and Tyson also had a complex friendship that spanned several decades. Trump hosted multiple boxing matches featuring Tyson in the 1980s, and they developed a business relationship. Trump even organized Tyson’s fight against Michael Spinks in June 1988, which Tyson won to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The rumor of an affair between Trump and Givens was widely reported, with sources claiming they were spotted together on occasions. Both Trump and Givens vehemently denied the alleged affair, and these rumors did not seem to affect Trump’s public relationship with Tyson.

Their friendship actually goes back some 30 years, at one point Tyson even backing Trump for president. Tyson told the Huffington Post, “He should be president of the United States. Let’s try something new. Let’s run America like a business, where no colors matter. Whoever can do the job, gets the job.”

Allegedly, Don King confronted Robin Givens and her mom with evidence of a relationship between a young wife and a future president. Mike Tyson has been victimized by everyone but the one person who paid him hundreds of millions for fighting soft touches, who happens to be black.… — Curtis Scoon (@CurtisScoon) November 14, 2023

Photo by: Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 6/18/22 Mike Tyson (NYC)/President Donald Trump in Portsmouth, England, June 5, 2019. Photo: zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 6/5/19)