Mike Tyson: I Think I’m Going to Die Soon, Money Doesn’t Buy You Happiness Or Security

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently said he doesn’t feel like he has much longer to live. On an episode of his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,’’ he said he would “die soon” and that he believes his fate is imminent.

“We’re all gonna die one day, of course,” Tyson said. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.’”

Therapist Sean McFarland, who specializes in trauma and addiction, was a guest on the show and Tyson revealed to him he feels he’s nearing death, The New York Post reported.

It wasn’t just his mortality that was on his mind. The 56-year-old also he spoke about how he felt money does not bring the happiness or security.

“Money doesn’t mean s–t to me,” Tyson said on the show. “I always tell people — they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had money before — when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?”

He continued, “The false sense of security. You believe nothing can happen. You don’t believe the banks could collapse. You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say money is a false sense of security.”

Besides the success of his podcast, the upcoming Hulu miniseries based on his life, “Mike,” has been getting major buzz. Actor Trevante Rhodes portrays Tyson.

Hulu’s upcoming series on Tyson and “much like the man, it pulls no punches. ‘Mike’ charts the iconic rise and fall of the contentious former heavyweight boxing champion, from his early days fighting out of Catskill to his short prison sentence and eventual retribution,” Man of Many reported.

Set for release on Aug. 25, the unauthorized miniseries covers the highs and lows of Tyson’s career, including his explosive relationship with actress Robin Givens, his three years in prison for rape, and his journey back.

Photo by: Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 6/18/22 Mike Tyson. STAR MAX File Photo: 6/18/12 Mike Tyson at a press conference for “Undisputed Truth”. (NYC)