Jeezy Opens Up About Being Sexually Abused And Mother Pulling Gun On Him

Hip-hop artist and businessman Jeezy is not only involved in a high-profile divorce from Jeannie Mai Jenkins, his wife since 2021, but he confessed that while there were “several” disturbing events from his childhood. The revelations came during an hour-long chat with actress Nia Long. The conversation was posted on his YouTube channel, and during their talk, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, opened up about his childhood and some troubling incidents he endured.

Jeezy, who recently celebrated the success of his best-selling book, “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe,” and dropped a new double CD, “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget,” told Long that he was molested by a babysitter.

Long asked him what the “activation moment of trauma” was for him, and he said he was sexually abused when growing up.

“I think there was several things,” he revealed. “The first was being left with a babysitter. There was a woman that was older than me… and her, touching and doing things to me that don’t normally happen to kids.”

“Like molesting?” Long asked, People reported.

Jeezy replied, “Right, basically.”

Other childhood troubles he dealt with was being exposed to violence, such as a neighbor shooting his wife in front of him and other kids, Complex reported.

“I was eight, I had already accepted this is the norm,” the “Trap or Die” artist admitted, noting that he was “desensitized.”

In fact, his mother, with whom he says he had “a very toxic relationship” with, pulled a gun on him when he was around 13 or 14.

“When I left my mother’s house, I had to be about 13, 14,” he said. “The reason why I left is because she pulled a gun on me and basically told me, like, ‘You either going to either do what I say or I’m going to take you out this world.'”

My brother @Jeezy invited me to a very important conversation. It’s a beautiful thing when a black man and a black woman choose to harbor safety for one another. Our mental health is our wealth and the only path to freedom. pic.twitter.com/OC0rM0EN3V — Nia Long (@NiaLong) November 8, 2023

