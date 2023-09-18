Jeezy’s Wife Said She Liked ‘Dark Meat’ On The Side, Now Rapper Files For Divorce

After two years of marriage to TV personality Jeannie Mai, hip-hop artist Jeezy has filed for divorce.

The two share a daughter, born in January 2022. Jeezy, 45, is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, according to the divorce documents. The filing also indicated that the two had a prenuptial agreement that Jeezy said he expects will be enforced, the Associated Press reported.

This is the second divorce for Mai, 44, who was previously married to actor Freddy Harteis, from 2007 to 2018.

Jeezy, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, said in his divorce filing that the “marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken,” indicating that there’s no potential for reconciliation. The Grammy Award-nominated artist submitted the divorce paperwork on Sept. 14 in Georgia’s Superior Court of Fulton County.

Jeezy, who burst into the music scene in the mid-’00s and has since released ten studio albums, started dating Mai in 2018. They tied the knot in March 2021.

“I loved Black guys. For me, dark meat on the side, white keeps me mean and lean. That’s why I married a white. That’s what I like.” -Jennie Maihttps://t.co/NRp9YPd8wT — Starr 🇺🇲 (@thischickstarr) September 15, 2023

The divorce news comes shortly after a controversial resurfaced video clip of Mai, who has worked as a host on shows like “The Real” and “How Do I Look?,” making statements about her dating preferences, specifically referring to Black men.

During a 2014 episode of “The Real,” Jeannie shared some controversial comments about her taste in men.

“I loved Black guys. For me, dark meat on the side, white keeps me mean and lean. That’s why I married a white. That’s what I like,” she said.

When co-host Tamar Braxton pressed her on the comment, Mai tried to clarity her statement. But Braxton cut to the chase and said to Mai, that she wants her “main man” to be white.

Mai is of Chinese and Vietnamese descent. Jeezy is African American. Mai’s first husband, Harteis, is white.

The divorce news also comes just one week after Mai posted a video with their daughter, congratulating Jeezy on becoming a New York Times bestselling author for his new book “Adversity for Sale,” BuzzFeed reported.

Jeezy and Mai’s relationship had made headlines multiple times, partially because of past comments Mai made about marriage and children.

She once told her “The Real” co-hosts that she wanted to be submissive in her marriage to Jeezy.

“I want to submit to my man. When I hear this definition … submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you, and that’s not what I’m referring to here,” Mai told her co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais, People reported.

“I’m a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn’t have money to have those people,” Mai continued.”So, I make the decisions in my life,” Mai said, adding, however, that: “When I come home, I like the idea that my man leads us.”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy appear at the Gold House Gala in Los Angeles on May 21, 2022. Jeezy has filed for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)