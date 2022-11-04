Jeezy Sends Strong Words Of Wisdom To Younger Generation: I Don’t Buy Chains, Cars, Watches, I Buy Property

Beloved Atlanta hip-hop icon Jeezy dropped some free game for his fans during a recent podcast appearance.

The “Snofall” MC said he’s long been uninterested in flexing with depreciating assets like jewelry and cars but instead invests his wealth into real estate.

“Every big check I ever got, I bought property. Every time I had a birthday, I brought property,” Jeezy said during an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I don’t buy chains, watches, cars, none of that; I buy property.”

During the episode, Jeezy said he owns “half of Atlanta” and shared how he became a successful real estate investor.

Born Jay Wayne Jenkins, Jeezy said his longtime business partner, confidante and close friend, Solo, first introduced him to how lucrative real estate could be.

“He just gave me the game. We just went and bought all this land and buildings in the beginning, and I kind of fell back from it because I was touring, I was doing what I do, and I got back and he’s like, ‘Yo, come sit down and talk to me,’” Jeezy recalled.

“He broke out the business and he was like, ‘You know this building that you bought for such-and-such is worth this now. This land that you bought for that is worth this now,’” Jeezy elaborated. “I’m looking and I’m like, ‘Damn! We didn’t do anything.’ He was like, ‘That’s what I’m trying to tell you; that’s what real estate is.’ From that day forward, I was stuck.”



Jeezy further explained that he’d always aspired to be more than just a music artist.

“The real sh*t is, it was like when I saw the game, I always wanted to walk into the building like that. You know you’re around people [and] they tell you what they own. [They’ll say] I own the street … I can say that now with confidence. That was my goal,” he said.

He said people often conflate his talent and his passion.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand music was my talent … but business is my passion. I always wanted to be a businessman,” Jeezy continued. “I wanted to run a company. I wanted to walk in the room and people are like, ‘Yo, look at his portfolio. He does all these different things.’ So that’s what that was about.”

The 45-year-old hip-hop OG also said he didn’t want to be stingy with his real estate knowledge. So he shared it.

“When I got the game, I just really wanted to give it to everybody else because it was sweet. I’m like, ‘Why we flipping bricks when we can be doing this sh*t. It’s easy,” Jeezy said.

“You ask some of my people … like the Lakes, the DJ Dramas, I gave them all the game, all the connects, all the people because they’re getting real money and they’re doing real things,” Jeezy added. “But it’s like they’re gonna turn their artists on and people they know. For me, it’s like, ‘I can’t buy all the property, so let’s do it together!’”

PHOTOS: In the original image, Jeezy poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) He is superimposed over a stock photo of the City of Atlanta.