Jamie Foxx Portrays Attorney Willie Gary In ‘The Burial’: Real-Life Controversies Emerge

Jamie Foxx’s new film “The Burial,” in which he portrays real-life attorney Willie Gary, is receiving significant attention with a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the movie, a Prime Original for viewing on Prime Video and select movie theaters, presents a compelling courtroom drama, real-life controversies surrounding Gary have begun to emerge, adding a layer of intrigue to the film’s narrative.

Gary, often referred to as “The Giant Killer,” has had a remarkable legal career and came from humble beginnings. Gary has made headlines for securing some of the largest jury awards and settlements in U.S. history, including cases valued at over $30 billion, Business Insider reported. His achievements earned him recognition as one of the “100 Most Influential Black Americans” by Ebony magazine and a spot in Forbes Magazine’s list of the “Top 50 attorneys in the U.S.,” Washington Informer reported.

While Gary’s legal career is celebrated for his victories against corporate giants, recent revelations shed light on controversies surrounding his practices. Some former clients have come forward, claiming that Gary mishandled their cases, engaged in sexual misconduct, or withheld money owed to them, Bloomberg reported. These allegations have raised questions about the accuracy of his portrayal in ‘The Burial.’

In one case, a former client sued him for, she said, botching her case. Ernestine Elliott lost her daughter Katrina in a 2014 car crash on a Georgia highway; Gary took on her case against the car giant Nissan, the maker of Katrina’s car. In her complaint, she said that he blew a deadline to sue Nissan leading the case to be dismissed. And, she said he failed to inform her for two years and that he also never sued the freight company whose driver smashed into Katrina’s car. In the end, she got a check for $62,642.79, not the millions she said he promised her, Bloomberg reported.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

In “The Burial,” Foxx portrays the lawyer as a symbol of justice. Even with the backlash, Gary’s legal legacy is undeniable, with a track record of achieving justice for his clients in high-stakes cases. Also, his dedication to philanthropy, education, and drug prevention are well-documented, such as his scholarships and support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Photo: (L to R) Jamie Fox as Willie Gary in “The Burial,” Prime Video, YouTube screenshot, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOhIdaufd3Q/Willie Gary, Photo: Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson, Gary & Gillespie, P.L.L.C website, https://williegary.com/willie-gary