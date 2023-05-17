Jamie Foxx Is In Chicago Rehab Facility That Specializes In Strokes

Oscar-winning actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has entered a Chicago rehabilitation facility after being hospitalized for weeks for an undisclosed condition.

The facility specializes in rehabilitation care for patients with physical impairments and brain or spine injuries, and Foxx has reportedly been at the facility for two weeks, a source told ABC 7 New York.

Back on April 11, Foxx was initially hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, after experiencing an undisclosed “medical complication,” according to a social media post by his daughter, Corinne Foxx. No further information about the incident was provided.

Foxx took ill while he was in the middle of filming his upcoming Netflix movie “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Then on May 12, Foxx’s daughter, with whom he co-hosts the new game show “Beat Shazam,” shared an “update from the family” on her Instagram story that her father has “been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Foxx had to be temporarily replaced by guest host Nick Cannon for the latest season of “Beat Shazam.”

There has been a variety of media reports that ranged from Foxx being critically ill to him being fully recovered.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne Foxx wrote on May 12. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Earlier this month, Jamie Foxx shared a brief message on Instagram, writing, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

TMZ recently captured photographs of Foxx’s family and friends visiting him at the Chicago facility.

His daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were all in Chicago both May 13 and May 14 to spend time with Foxx.

The actor and Corinne will be hosting the guessing game show “We Are Family,” which is set to premiere in 2024.

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of “Day Shift” on Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)