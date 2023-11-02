Nipsey Hussle Estate Valued At $11 Million: Children Named Sole Beneficiaries

The estate of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in March 2019 at the age of 33, has finally concluded negotiations. His two children, son Kross, 7, and daughter Emani, 14, (whom he shared with ex Tanisha Foster) were named as the sole beneficiaries.

According to documents obtained by People, the assets, valued at over $11 million, include a 2012 Chevy Suburban, full ownership of All Money Inc, Marathon Studios, Marathon Touring, Marathon Clothing Inc, and Nipsey’s trademark portfolio.

Under this arrangement, actress Lauren London, who shares a son with Nipsey, will receive 50 percent of cash and non-cash assets on behalf of Kross, along with an additional $113,000 to offset expenses related to Emani’s “health, education, and other matters,” Black Enterprise reported.

Nipsey’s mom, Angelique Smith, his brother Sam, and sister Samantha were appointed physical custody of Emani. The family claimed Tanisha was not fit to take care of the child. Emani will have the remaining 50 percent of assets managed by Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, who also served as the estate’s administrator. Since his family was awarded guardianship of Emani, they will oversee 50 percent of assets on her behalf.

London, 38, dated the late rapper from 2013 up until his death.

Nipsey Hussle’s murderer, Eric Holder, was sentenced to at least 60 years in prison.

Holder murdered the “Victory Lap” hip-hop artist in March 2019. The two reportedly had a tense conversation where Holder, a gang member, accused Nip, a former gang member turned community activist, of working with police. It was true that Nip was to meet with local police to discuss how to keep kids out of gangs.

Holder left the location, which was Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store in South Central, and returned with a gun. He shot the father of two children and shot him 11 times. Holder, whose gang nickname is Shi*ty Cuz, was convicted of first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and assault.

Nipsey Hussle (Photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/B7_wWHUpHsS/)