Lawyer for Nipsey Killer Eric Holder AKA Shi*ty Cuz Seeks Protective Custody. Warns Client’s Life in Pen ‘Will Be Hell’

One would not expect a person to be a welcoming place, but the convicted murderer of hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle was recently warned that his time in prison would be especially hard.

Eric Holder Jr., who was found guilty of shooting and killing Hussle in 2019 in Los Angeles, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison in February. The 33-year-old appeared before his own lawyer and issued a dire warning.

In a viral clip making its rounds on social media, someone can be heard telling Holder that his time in prison will be filled with gang members seeking revenge for the slain rapper.

Many thought it was a judge talking to Holder, but it was actually his attorney speaking to the court.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the court appearance was because his lawyer was seeking protective custody for Holder due to the possible violence he could face. At the time, the lawyer noted, Holder had already been assaulted in prison in June 2022.

“Once he gets to state prison, he’s a target,” the attorney said. “There’s a green light on him from all the gangs, all the people that loved Nipsey Hussle. And so, his life in prison is going to be hell… for as long as it lasts.”

Judge warns Nipsey Hussle's killer, Eric Holder, that he has been green lighted by prison gangs.



Holder murdered the “Victory Lap” hip-hop artist in March 2019. The two reportedly had a tense conversation where Holder, a gang member, accused Nip, a former gang member turned community activist, of working with police. It was true that Nip was to meet with local police to discuss how to keep kids out of gangs.

Holder left the location, which was Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store in South Central, and returned with a gun. He shot the father of two and shot him 11 times. Holder, whose gang nickname is Shi*ty Cuz, was convicted of first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and assault.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif., March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)/Eric Holder Jr. sits in the courtroom at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Sept. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Holder Jr., who was convicted last year of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22, 2023, in a Los Angeles courtroom (Apu Gomes/Pool Photo via AP, File)