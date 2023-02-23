Rollin’ 60s Crip Eric Holder AKA Sh*tty Cuz Sentenced To 60 Years In Penitentiary

In July 2022, Eric R. Holder, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder killing hip-hop artist/community activist Nipsey Hussle outside Hussle’s South Los Angeles clothing store in 2019. On Feb. 22, the gang member was sentenced to 60 years to life by Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke.

Holder, who is also known as Sh*tty Cuz, was found guilty of murder as well as two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for the two bystanders injured in the shooting.

Jacke sentenced Holder to 25 years to life for Hussle’s murder and 25 more for a firearm sentencing enhancement. He also sentenced Holder to an additional 10 years for the assault with firearm convictions. The judge gave Holder, who was dressed in orange jail attire in court for the sentencing hearing, credit for the nearly four years he has already served, Fox News reported.

Holder’s attorney told ABC News he planned to appeal the verdict. During the trial, Holder’s attorney said Holder suffered “a terrible descent into mental illness” that led to “years of torment and struggle” that included auditory hallucinations.

“It was always going to be tough given the high-profile circumstances surrounding the case,” the attorney, Aaron Jansen, said.

Prosecutors claimed the attack on Hussle was premeditated, while Holder’s defense team claimed it was a heat-of-the-moment decision. Just prior to the shooting, Hussle and Holder were seen having a heated discussion. They two grew up in the same Los Angeles neighborhood, and both had been members of the Rollin’ 60s Crips street gang.

Holder’s defense attorney said, he was provoked by rumors that Hussle was cooperating with police. Before his death, Hussle had decided to meet with the Los Angeles Police Department to help prevent gang violence in the neighborhood, BBC reported.

Hussle was struck by gunfire at least 10 times. Holder also kicked Hussle in the head after shooting him and fled the scene.

