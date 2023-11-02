Evangelical Christians See Final War Over Israel As Prophetic Condition For Jesus Coming Back

Is the end of the world near? Some evangelical Christians say the current war between Hamas and Israel is a sign that the end is coming. Some are saying that the way is paving the way for the Second Coming of Christ. It’s a view held by a significant number of evangelical Christians, some of whom are elected Republican officials, Bloomberg reported.

Mike Johnson, the new House Speaker, tells a gathering of "pro-Israel" donors he personally assured Netanyahu that Congress will back the war "unwaveringly, till the end"



"As a Christian, we believe the Bible teaches very clearly that we're to stand with Israel," Johnson says

In 2015 the Pew Research Center estimated there were about 62 million evangelical Christians in the U.S. More than 100 members of the current Congress can be broadly identified as evangelical, The Guardian reported.

Israel has long held a vital role in evangelical eschatology. Dating back about four centuries ago, Protestant theologians focused on highly specific passages in the Bible that related to the end times.

Announcing the ground invasion of Gaza is imminent, Netanyahu proclaims: "We shall realize the prophecy of Isaiah"



This is one of the messianic Old Testament prophecies cited by Evangelical Christian preachers who see Israel as a precursor to Armageddon

One strand of evangelical theology claims that the return of Jews to the entire region marks the start of a seven-year Armageddon, after which Jesus Christ will return.

Interpreters of the scripture believe that the return of Christ would take place once the Jewish diaspora returned to Palestine, Bloomberg reported.

In 1917, when the British government issued the Balfour Declaration, expressing support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, their motivations were primarily geopolitical. However, from an evangelical perspective, this action was seen as a manifestation of divine will.

In 1918, one writer said, “If we read Scripture aright, this restoration of the Jews to Palestine is going to hasten that day foretold in both the Old and New Testaments, when the Lord Jesus will manifest Himself again to the sons of men.”

Fast forward to today, and the belief remains strong.

“To the terrorists who have chosen this fight, hear this, what you do to Israel, god will do to you. Despite today’s weeping, joy will come because he [god] who watches over Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps,” tweeted Christians United for Israel, an American Christian organization, whose founder believes the presence of Jews in Israel is a precursor to Jesus Christ returning to Earth.

Republicans traded its greatest fundraiser in decades for an End Times obsessed evangelical who believes a large middle eastern war is what will usher in the return of Christ. Great stuff guys. 👍



pic.twitter.com/y9um3iMAmX — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 29, 2023

