Congressman Massie: The Next Israel ATM Package Will Cost Average American $100 In Taxes And Inflation

In a recent turn of events on Capitol Hill, Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky has found himself at the center of a heated debate surrounding a proposed $14 billion aid package for Israel. The financial aid package has support from many House Republicans, but Massie, a Republican, is a vocal opponent. Why? Because he says, it could place a financial burden on the American people.

The controversial aid package is for $14.3 billion. The funding includes $1.2 billion designated for the development of Israel’s Iron Beam defense system and an additional $4 billion for Israel’s existing Iron Dome and David’s Sling defense systems. These advanced defense systems are essential for safeguarding Israel’s national security and protection against various threats in the region, The Hill reported.

Massie has been the U.S. representative for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district since 2012, when he defeated Bill Adkins in the special and general elections.

If Congress sends $14.5 billion to Israel, on average we’ll be taking about $100 from every working person in the United States.



This will be extracted through inflation and taxes.



I’m against it. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 30, 2023

Congressman Massie recently took to Twitter/X to express his concerns about the proposed aid package. He argued that if Congress approves the allocation of $14.5 billion to Israel, on average, it would translate to roughly $100 being taken from every working person in the U.S., Fox News reported.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

Not to mention, we shouldn’t be funding other countries’ wars. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 30, 2023

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a leading pro-Israel lobbying group, responded to Massie’s opposition with a pointed post on social media. The group pointed out that Massie voted alongside nine progressive Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar, against the resolution that supported Israel and condemned Hamas. While Massie has condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, he maintains that he voted against the resolution due to its call for sanctions, a measure he does not support.

Massie fired back, stating that AIPAC was intentionally misrepresenting his intentions and the resolution he voted against. He stressed that he believes in putting America’s interests first and expressed his unwillingness to support what he referred to as a “$14+ billion shakedown of American taxpayers.”

Thomas Massie (Photo: https://massie.house.gov/about/)