ADOS Reparations Community: Roland Martin Tries To Shame Us Into Blind Support For Democratic Party

Recently, journalist Roland Martin warned Black voters that if the Republicans take the White House back in 2024, Black America can forget about reparations.

Martin, who has previously been a CNN contributor, has been vocal about reparations, often at odds with those who advocate for a more specific form of reparations, targeting native Black Americans with direct ancestry tracing back to former slaves. However, his recent statement spotlights the political aspect of the reparations discussion.

In an episode of his podcast “#RolandMartinUnfiltered” on Oct. 13, Martin said, “I keep telling Black people, these white folks are holding on to this as long as they can… let me be real clear, there’s not a damn thing you want that the right is going to give you… y’all folks who want reparations, there is not a single Republican who supports reparations. I can guarantee you they’re going to make sure that never happens… you ain’t even going to get a study… you can hang that up… you ain’t getting sh*t.”

Well, Martin’ statements didn’t sit well with some reparations advocates, some of whom took it as a threat.

This is @rolandsmartin💰

Take On Reparations If Our Azzzes Don’t Get Our Act Together 🤣🤣😂🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/rONmfAUoxc — Shut-Up🏀Shoot (@Uncle_ShutUp) October 18, 2023

DAP/ADOS TRIBE, who has the user name @Black_Action, tweeted in part, Neither party is worth of the American Descendant of Slavery or Black American vote. As we prioritize ourselves, who ever wins in the races we vote down ballot in, so be it.”

This started a back-and-forth between the user and Martin, who tweeted in response, “If y’all want to see SHEER STUPIDITY, it’s this tweet from @Black_Action. This idiot said ‘who ever wins in the races we vote down ballot in, so be it.’ Then the fool said: ‘the focus is no longer on the candidate or the party.” Uh, that directly speaks to what a voter wants.'”

If y’all want to see SHEER STUPIDITY, it’s this tweet from @Black_Action. This idiot said “who ever wins in the races we vote down ballot in, so be it.” Then the fool said: “the focus is no longer on the candidate or the party.” Uh, that directly speaks to what a voter wants. pic.twitter.com/EuL7xixzfW — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 22, 2023

In turn, DAP/ADOS TRIBE responded, “Looks like my post got under Roland’s skin. I’m definitely on the right track.”

Welcome to the club. — #WeHereNow 🇺🇲 (@NoGamesOnNotice) October 22, 2023

DAP/ADOS TRIBE also tweeted, “80% of Rolands content is wagging his finger at Black People and talking to us like we’re dogs. You can’t effectively advocate for people you’re simulating demonizing.”

This was Roland when I said the focus is no longer on a political party. 😩 pic.twitter.com/e9aPTnafzK — DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 (@Black_Action) October 23, 2023

Others chimed in.

Simeon tweeted, “People like Roland Martin try and shame Black voters into silence. He believes we should declare support for Joe and Dems without any demands. That line of thought is a detriment to Black politics, and ultimately our lives.”

Robert Reed replied, “This is the same man who castigated Black people for not having agenda. Now that they not only go and produce an agenda, but they organize themselves to push those agenda items (ADOS), all of a sudden his tune is changing.”

SanDee tweeted, “Choices: 1) Vote Blue no matter what so everyone else can get something, but nothing for black folks 2) Don’t vote so no one gets anything 3) Vote down-ballot so there is a possibility you can have say in what’s happening in your local community. It’s 3 for me.”

This is the same man who castigated Black people for not having agenda. Now that they not only go and produce an agenda, but they organize themselves to push those agenda items (ADOS), all of a sudden his tune is changing. https://t.co/5fD9u940BJ — Robert Reed (@rreed444) October 23, 2023

Choices: 1) Vote Blue no matter what so everyone else can get something, but nothing for black folks 2) Don’t vote so no one gets anything 3) Vote down-ballot so there is a possibility you can have say in what’s happening in your local community. It’s 3 for me. — 🇺🇸SanDee (@Got2BeMyself) October 18, 2023

Many felt that Martin said there is no other party to vote for but the Democrats.

“He’s not helping push the democrats towards our cause. He doesn’t want us to have leverage, because his job is to deliver us to the democrats with no strings attached. He gets paid, but we’re stuck in a endless loop with the democrats,” tweeted Cherubim.

But Kiyong Tai tweeted, “…We need to be informed voters and stop being reactionary voters. What is the objective of not voting or voting against our own interests.” To which DAP/ADOS TRIBE tweeted, “You trying to scare people into voting a specific way is reactionary. I’m not recommending completely abandoning voting. I’m advocating to vote for our benefit as a group and not for the lesser of two evils. My plan is the ADOS plan.”

He’s not helping push the democrats towards our cause.



He doesn’t want us to have leverage, because his job is to deliver us to the democrats with no strings attached.



He gets paid, but we’re stuck in a endless loop with the democrats. — Black Cherubim (@Black_Cherubim) October 18, 2023

You trying to scare people into voting a specific way is reactionary.

I’m not recommending completely abandoning voting.

I’m advocating to vote for our benefit as a group and not for the lesser of two evils.

My plan is the ADOS plan.https://t.co/K9qnMw5VGB — DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 (@Black_Action) October 23, 2023

This is all he’s good for🤦🏿‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MeP3X573EH — BlackNPower (@BlackNPower) October 18, 2023

Roland Martin, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)