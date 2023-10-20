Roland Martin: Reparations Advocates Won’t Get Sh*t If MAGA Wins

While the call for reparations in the U.S. has gained significant momentum in recent years, the movement still seems to be going nowhere on a federal level. Some cities and states have moved ahead with actual reparations or studies, but the federal government is no way near approving reparations for Black Americans. And according to journalist Roland Martin, if the Republicans take the White House back in 2024, Black America can forget about reparations.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey recently highlighted the stark divide when it comes to reparations. The poll revealed that 58 percent of Democrats expressed support for reparations, while only 18 percent of Republicans did, Reuters reported.

Additionally, the survey found a significant racial divide, with 74 percent of Black Americans supporting reparations compared to just 26 percent of white Americans.

Martin, who has previously been a commentator for TV One, the host of News One Now, and Washington Watch with Roland Martin as well as a CNN contributor, has been vocal about reparations, often at odds with those who advocate for a more specific form of reparations, targeting native Black Americans with direct ancestry tracing back to former slaves. However, his recent statement spotlights the political aspect of the reparations discussion.

In an episode of his podcast “#RolandMartinUnfiltered” on Oct. 13, Martin said, “I keep telling Black people, these white folks are holding on to this as long as they can… let me be real clear, there’s not a damn thing you want that the right is going to give you… y’all folks who want reparations, there is not a single Republican who supports reparations. I can guarantee you they’re going to make sure that never happens… you ain’t even going to get a study… you can hang that up… you ain’t getting sh*t.”

