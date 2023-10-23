Tyler Perry Says Bidding Process For Paramount’s BET Business Was ‘Disrespectful’

Tyler Perry, filmmaker, actor, and producer, recently expressed his disappointment with Paramount Global’s handling of the bidding process for the potential majority stake sale of its Black Entertainment Television (BET) business. He was among the bidders. Media mogul Byron Allen, Sean “Diddy” Combs were among the lineup of others.

In August, the media conglomerate decided to take down the “for sale” sign on the unit, which encompasses the BET channel, BET+, VH1, and BET Studios.

During a Bloomberg Equality Summit held recently in Atlanta, Perry said, “I was disappointed about it for a number of reasons. The way it happened was disrespectful in a lot of ways.” While he didn’t explain the specific details of his dissatisfaction, he did stress he was not willing to pay for something he believed was overvalued, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

According to reports, Perry had offered up to $2 billion for BET. Paramount Global never publicly said how much it was seeking for the sale.

Perry, who has a longstanding history with both BET and Paramount, already holds a minority stake in BET, once the nation’s first Black-owned cable network founded by Bob Johnson. Perry has a collaborative relationship with Paramount Global and provides programs such as BET and Nickelodeon through a multiyear content partnership established in 2019, NewsOne reported.

Perry ended his remarks about the sale by saying of Paramount, “God bless them. I’m still working with them. I wish them the best.”



Tyler Perry (Photo via Instagram, @tylerperry, https://www.instagram.com/p/CthfNTZPkt4/?hl=en&img_index=1)