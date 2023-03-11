Dan Runcie: Here Are The Potential Challenges For Tyler Perry Buying BET Media Group

The internet has been abuzz lately with news that Paramount Global may be selling the Black Entertainment Television network, affectionately known to viewers as BET. Tyler Perry is rumored to be considering a bid and Trapital founder Dan Runcie had some thoughts about the challenges and opportunities Perry may encounter.

Runcie expressed his opinions in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, March 8.

“Tyler Perry wants to buy BET Media Group. Paramount Global is exploring a sale of the business that includes BET, VH1, and BET+. There’s some upside for Tyler, but there would be challenges too,” Runcie began.

Tyler Perry wants to buy BET Media Group.



Paramount Global is exploring a sale of the business that includes BET, VH1, and BET+.



There’s some upside for Tyler, but there would be challenges too. — Dan Runcie (@RuncieDan) March 8, 2023

Runcie then explained his position that if Perry purchased BET, the upside would be controlling content distribution, having access to more licensing opportunities and increasing the number of Black owners in entertainment.

However, the downside would be that streaming services are struggling, Perry already owns his content and there has to be a reason Paramount wants to sell BET in the first place.

Downsides for Tyler owning BET:



– Streaming has thin margins. Is BET+ making money?

– Tyler already owns the most lucrative part of the business: his content

– Paramount is offloading for a reason. The business needs some help — Dan Runcie (@RuncieDan) March 8, 2023



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

According to Runcie, Perry may do better sticking with the partnership model that has served him so well over the years and helped him become a billionaire. After noting a few more challenges, Runcie said, “It may be better to let the video streamers fight it out.”

Plus, there’s so much consolidation in subscription video on-demand services.



Paramount would have likely folded BET+ into Paramount Plus if not for Tyler’s minority stake.



It may be better to let the video streamers fight it out. — Dan Runcie (@RuncieDan) March 8, 2023

Perry isn’t the only Black media owner interested in bidding for a majority stake in BET – a point Runcie also made. Media mogul Byron Allen and Group Black have also expressed interest.

Allen is a multi-millionaire media mogul whose company, Allen Media Group, owns The Weather Channel, The Grio (formerly the Black News Channel) and several other stations and networks.

Group Black is a Black-owned media collective on a mission to help scale and support Black-owned media brands. It is run by co-founder and CEO Travis Montaque and is based in his hometown of Miami, Florida.

After sharing his assessment, Runcie asked Twitter users what they thought. They offered various opinions.

“Cable TV is a declining business. The future is streaming. It’s kind of like buying a newspaper or radio station today. Should focus on BET+. It may need to be renamed. BET is a declining brand in our community,” @GaTechAlum_IE92 wrote.

Cable TV is a declining business. The future is streaming. It’s kind of like buying a newspaper or radio station today. Should focus on BET+. It may need to be renamed. BET is a declining brand in our community. — Marcus Matthews (@GaTechAlum_IE92) March 9, 2023

“Independent streaming services aren’t sustainable… not enough content to put up. Bet+ has to go. But studious and network ability to amplify the reach of his available content and and easier path for the new stuff is a good plan to me,” @GPCarlo101 chimed in.

Independent streaming services aren’t sustainable… not enough content to put up. Bet+ has to go. But studious and network ability to amplify the reach of his available content and and easier path for the new stuff is a good plan to me. — I'm a LORD… really (@GPCarlo101) March 8, 2023

“Consortium with folks like Robert Smith of Vista (personal money), black media entrepreneurs and celebrities. Hard to see this go to someone other than Tyler Perry (+ consortium) given his existing stake. Agree it will be very tough for it to survive standalone,” @MidtwonVest wrote.

Consortium with folks like Robert Smith of Vista (personal money), black media entrepreneurs and celebrities. Hard to see this go to someone other than Tyler Perry (+ consortium) given his existing stake. Agree it will be very tough for it to survive standalone. — A (@MidtownVest) March 8, 2023

“Robert Smith is a PE guy. The math won’t work for his model, and that’s a lot of bread to put up for something outside his software-centric wheelhouse. I think Tyler wants the leverage of owning Black media. Smart money would be to roll up smaller assets too a la Blavity,” @joahspearman replied.

Robert Smith is a PE guy. The math won’t work for his model, and that’s a lot of bread to put up for something outside his software-centric wheelhouse.



I think Tyler wants the leverage of owning Black media. Smart money would be to roll up smaller assets too a la Blavity. — joahspearman (@joahspearman) March 9, 2023

PHOTO: Tyler Perry arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)