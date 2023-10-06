Sexyy Red Endorses MAGA: Will She Be Treated Like Ice Cube?

In a recent revelation during an interview on the Theo Von Podcast, St. Louis-based rapper Sexyy Red voiced her support for former President Donald Trump. According to the explicit hip-hop artist, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, America needs Trump to return to office, citing his actions in pardoning Black individuals and distributing stimulus checks as the reason she endorses Trump. This endorsement has prompted backlash and she seems to be in line for the same scrutiny Ice Cube was under when he, too, backed MAGA.

But Red insists the U.S. needs Trump to return to office and asserted that the “hood loves” the multi-indicted former president. The “Pound Town” artist stated that her love for him began once he began pardoning Black people and dishing out stimulus checks.

“I like Trump,” she began. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little sh*t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money.”

She continued, “Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back, because, baby, them checks. Ooh yes, them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you. I love Trump, he funny to me. I used to watch him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

Problem is this isn’t exactly true.

The three stimulus checks given during and after Trump’s presidency weren’t really because of him. According to CNBC, in December 2020, The Republican Party, led by Trump, wanted to provide $600 in stimulus checks to Americans for pandemic relief, shying away from the $1,200 given in the CARES Act in March 2020. Democrats pushed for an increase to $2,000, but this was rejected by House Republicans. Finally, Dems and the GOP agreed that Americans would receive $600 in covid-19 relief. Trump didn’t participate in talks and had no role in crafting this version of the relief funds. The payment was authorized on Dec. 27, 2020. Additionally, President Joe Biden and his regime crafted the third and final round of stimulus checks under the American Rescue Plan. Biden’s third payment was the highest yet, with Americans receiving a check of $1,400 and married couples receiving $2,800, Vibe reported.

Sexyy Red Endorses MAGA: Will She Be Treated Like Steve Harvey, Ice Cube And Killer Mike?

The backlash Sexyy Red received led some to speculate that she attempted to divert attention by allegedly leaking a sex tape of herself on Instagram. She has denied this, but many bashed her online, with one Twitter/X user saying, “So within 36 hours Sexyy Red said she loves Trump because he gave her ‘free’ money years ago and posted a vid of herself getting r and this y’all queen lol,” Newsweek reported.

Similar to Sexyy Red’s endorsement of Trump, Cube also faced a wave of criticism for his involvement with the Trump administration. Although Cube, who had written a reparations plan called “Contract With Black America,” had previously stated he wouldn’t endorse Trump, he collaborated on Trump’s plan for Black America, known as the “Platinum Plan.” This move stirred debates within the Black community, with some activists expressing disappointment and skepticism about whether Trump could genuinely bring about progress for marginalized communities, CNN reported.

Sexxy Red arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)/Rapper and actor Ice Cube performs at Hip-Hop 50 Live, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop on Aug. 11, 2023, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)