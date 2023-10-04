Wallo Tells Group Of Black Millionaires: We Need To Do More, Help Those In Need More

Popular podcaster and Internet personality Wallo267 has always been transparent about how his time in prison shaped his perspective and determination for success. After serving 20 years in prison, he was determined to succeed.

Wallo267, alongside his cousin and co-host Gillie Da King, signed a new contract for “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” with Barstool Sports earlier this year. This contract followed their initial signing in 2020, reportedly worth $3 million in exchange for a 50 percent ownership stake in the show.

At age 17, Wallace “Wallo 267” Peeples was sentenced to a 20 year prison sentence for armed robbery, which he served at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. He is still on probation until October 29, 2048, according to Change.org.

Over the past five years, Wallo267 has skyrocketed his modest social media presence, to today, he has over 21 million social media impressions weekly, according to his website.

At a recent event packed with Black millionaires and moguls, while chatting on stage with Kevin Hart, Wallo encouraged the room of wealthy people not to forget the community. To remember the struggles of others. He said to Hart, “We have to help people who just don’t got it….Some people just aren’t going to get a fair shot…Help when no one sees you helping. Give more,” Wallo said.

The event was Jay-Z’s007-themed party on Sept. 30 at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort to raise funds for REFORM Alliance, according to Page Six.

Attendees had to pay a $100,000 buy-in fee to participate in the blackjack tournament, while non-tournament attendees will have to give a minimum of $50,000 for the charity. The star-studded event was limited to 300 guests that included Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, James Harden, and Emily Ratajkowski, among other. Hart was the emcee of the night.

The event aimed to raise $20 million to transform probation and parole laws under REFORM, which is co-chaired by Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and Meek Mill.

“It’s more people like me…who can’t get the best lawyers, more people like me who don’t know people like the people in this room,” Wallo pointed out to the select crowd.

Wallo with a message for the millionaires at Jay Z’s blackjack party pic.twitter.com/WXQwk6UKKe — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 1, 2023

Wallo has always been one to share his story of reform.

“I always tell these dudes it costs too much to be a criminal,” Wallo267 said during an interview with The Pivot Podcast in December 2022. “Out of a lot of people, I was one of the people to be able to flip that time. That five minutes that it took me to get all that time, later on in life, we in Philadelphia, like probably 20 blocks from here — it’s a restaurant called Devon’s. I went into Devon’s … and it took me less than five minutes to close a multi-million dollar deal.”

He continued, “This sh-t don’t happen, bro. Who take you to go meet the plug? That’s when I knew these people was righteous people. It wasn’t no tryna middle man or none of that … And when I say they got ownership in everything — name a brand and more than likely they got some ownership in it ‘cause they funded them. These VCs big time.”

He recounted another similar instance in 2019, just six months after starting the podcast, where he took merely four minutes to close another deal, now worth “tens of millions of dollars.”

In the video announcement posted in 2022, Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid looked to be emotional about the deal. However, during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, Wallo267 revealed how he felt following their initial deal with the sports and culture company.

“I was a little disappointed because for the first time in my life, I got this large amount of money, ain’t nothing go away,” Wallo267 shared. “I thought when you get rich, everything go away. They said when you get money, growing up in the ghetto, everything going to be cool, everything going to be great. And I’m like, everything is still there.”

Wallo267 (Photo via www.wallo267.com)