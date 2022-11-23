Gillie Da Kid Says He Was Racially Profiled A Month After He And Wallo Signed $100M Deal With Barstool Sports

Popular Philadelphia podcast duo hip-hop artist Gillie Da Kid and his cousin Wallo of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast seemingly celebrated a “new deal” in late October with multimedia platform Barstool Sports. Both posted the news on Instagram with video and Gillie Da King could barely hold back tears as they claimed the deal was worth a whopping $100 million.

While Gillie Da King was celebrating just a month ago, on Nov. 8 he announced he was the victim of racial profiling by law enforcement.

He shared a video on Instagram of an encounter he had with a U.S. Marshal who accused him of carrying drugs in his luggage at a Dallas, Texas, airport. The podcast host was preparing to board an airplane, Revolt reported.

“[A] plane full of white folks leaving Dallas and the only Black man is [asked] does he have illegal narcotics in his bag. You [picked] the wrong n**ga today, buddy,” he wrote on the post, tagging American Airlines.

In the video he is seen talking to a white man with a badge around his neck and wearing a cowboy hat. Gillie appears to be very upset.

“You walk up on me and ask me if I have illegal drugs in my bag. What are you talking about?” Gillie asked.

The Marshal answered, “Sir, you searched your own bag.”



The encountered continued and the man accused Gillie of smelling like weed. “You smell like marijuana, and it’s illegal in Texas.”

Gillie was not detained and was allowed to board.

Gillie & Wallo signed a 100 million dollar deal with barstool 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ajONUoGllo — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 21, 2022

As far as his new contract, there were no specifics given about the terms.

Gillie Da Kid, real name Nasir Fard, is a founding member of the underground group Major Figgaz and former ghostwriter of Lil Wayne during the height of his solo career. He has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

I know if Wallo can do 20 years in jail… come home and receive all these blessings, i know for a fact i can stay focus on everything I'm doing and my blessings will come. 🙏🏾 — No Lies Told 🤐 (@reallyjayaustin) October 21, 2022

The “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast is the second most popular show on Barstool Sports’ network and currently is the top music podcast, according to Apple Podcasts, AfroTech reported.

You never too old to make it. He seeing more money than ever got close to rapping — 👻 (@n_my_zone87) October 21, 2022

