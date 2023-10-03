Usher And Jimmy Butler Show Off New Looks: Here’s How Black America Responded

Singer Usher and National Basketball Association star Jimmy Butler are making waves separately with their new style choices. And the latest looks have sparked a flurry of reactions from Black America.

Butler, the Miami Heat forward, came out for team media day on Oct. 2 wearing what some described as a silk press–his shoulder-length hair was straightened. He’s been known to change up his hairstyle, having previously worn dreadlocks and beaded braids.

“I’m emo,” Butler, 34, explained after revealing straightened, shoulder-length hair, as well as pierced lips, nose, and eyebrow, The Daily Mail reported. “You never know how I’m going to show up,’ he said on Monday. ‘I’m emo now… what’s this? This is my emotional state. I’m one with my emotions, and so this is what you get.”

Filmmaker Tariq Nasheed tweeted, “Buck Breaking is still alive and well.”

Nasheed seems to be suggesting that Butler caved into a self-hatred to want straight hair like white people as buck Breaking refers to the act of sexually abusing Black slaves, mainly the men, publicly and in front of other slaves, in order to assert dominance and punishments, according to Vocal Africa.

Tweeter Savage pointed out that fans didn’t complain when other Black male celebrities wore their hair straight.

“I don’t dislike it cuz DRE went there as well as Katt Williams…” Savage tweeted.

But another user tweted, “Bruh you in the nba not wnba,” noting the hairstyle more suited a woman than a male.

On the other side of the spectrum, music icon Usher donned a skirt/kilt during Paris Fashion Week. The outfit was one of rapper/producer Pharrell’s designs for Louis Vuitton. Usher wore the daring outfit at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala, Black Enterprise reported. Some praised the 44-year-old artist for his daring style and the confidence to push boundaries, while others said the look was unappealing or even emasculating.

Some said Usher was not used to the look.

“He looks uncomfortable,” Kelsi Kash 4’9 MicroMini Don tweeted.

Many panned the look.

“Ladies, so y’all really Like a man who wears a Bonnet & Skirt? Is Usher going too far with fashion or is this his confession?,” tweeted JBLANKO.

(Left to Right) Miami Heat NBA basketball player Jimmy Butler attends the team’s Media Day in Miami, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)/Usher (Photo, Twitter)