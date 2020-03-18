Why Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade’s Financial Advisor Thought He Had A Gambling Problem

Written by Ann Brown

60 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade talks about his gambling problem, which got so bad his financial advisor was worried about Wade’s poker losses. Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade tosses a basketball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Miami. Wade is playing his final home regular season game before retiring at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Basketball star Dwyane Wade may make a lot of money playing for the Miami Heat, but he also spends a lot playing other games. In fact, he spends so much on his hobby, that his financial advisor thought the baller had a gambling problem.

The NBA icon seems to enjoy playing cards — for money.

“There have been times where I wanted out because I was losing so much money,” the Heat icon told Men’s Health. “Like, my financial advisor called me and was like, ‘Hey, is this something we need to talk about? Do you have a problem?’

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against Lebron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

“When you play sports, it’s like a right of passage that you have to play cards on the plane. It’s kind of like…a team thing. It’s how we connect. It’s how we bond. And I’ve lost a lot of money on the plane just trying to play with my teammates.”

The Heat three-time champion, who retired in 2019, said he’s cut back on the late-night poker games with teammates. He says, between taking care of his family and his baby daughter with wife Gabrielle Union and working for TNT, he doesn’t have much time, Clutch Points reported.

Wade has an estimated net worth of $120 million. Although he retired, he still has other sources of income. He’s a prolific endorser with a dozen partners and has his own line of neckties, socks, and underwear, Forbes reported. D-Wade brought the docu-series “BackCourt Wade” to Facebook Watch. The five-episode series gave fans a unique look at his life during the offseason. Wade launched his DSquared2 line at Saks Fifth Avenue in 2017.

But his largest partnership is a shoe deal with Chinese brand Li-Ning, signed in 2012. He received an equity stake in addition to his multimillion dollar annual guarantee.

Former NBA superstar Dwayne Wade said he lost so much money playing cards on road trips that his financial advisor thought he had a gambling problem. https://t.co/1kNqsPORIR pic.twitter.com/RA3MWM3SOM — Card Player: The Poker Authority (@CardPlayerMedia) March 10, 2020