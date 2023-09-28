Top Democrat Clyburn: Joe Biden Isn’t In Trouble With Black American Voters, I Guarantee That

Top Democrat Rep. James Clyburn remains loyal to President Joe Biden, to the point he says there is no truth to the belief that Black voters are not that eager to cast their vote for Biden this time around.

In a recent interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Clyburn addressed concerns about Biden’s support among African-American voters. But Clyburn emphasized that African-American voters will not stay at home and will come out in support of the president.

Clyburn, who helped Biden win the 2020 elections by delivering South Carolina, has been serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from South Carolina. He has also served as House assistant Democratic leader since 2023. In his 16th term, Clyburn has served as the U.S. representative for South Carolina’s 6th congressional district since 1993.

When questioned about the potential decline in support among African Americans, Clyburn dismissed the notion, stating that he had observed a strong backing for Biden within the African-American community.

President Biden’s lack of strong support among nonwhite voters is extensive, cutting across nearly every demographic and racial category. This includes a 72-11 lead among Black voters. Biden’s numbers are notably lower compared to his standing in the previous election, according to a September New York Times/Siena poll. On average, Biden leads by 74-19 among Black voters, a significant drop from last election, The New York Times reported.

Exit polling in the 2020 Presidential Election in the United States, saw 87 percent of surveyed Black voters reported voting for Biden.

When “Meet The Press” host Kristen Welker asked Clyburn, “As you know, in a close election, every single vote counts, and as we laid out, his support among African-Americans, Latinos, young voters has dropped. How do you make sure they don’t stay at home, congressman?”

Clyburn stubbornly replied, “They will not stay at home. We understand what’s at stake here.”

He continued, “The problem with me is I spend too much time studying history, and I see what’s going on here. I know where the playbook came from that resulted in January 6th. It came from the 1876 elections, almost exactly, names and places, alternative electors. They had a scheme put together with the playbook that came out of that election, and now that people are beginning to focus on that.”

He added, “Let me say something else. I was in that hall last night. I’ve been around here all week and African-Americans from all over country, and if you think he’s lost 17% of support among African-Americans, you just have another thing coming. He is not in any trouble with African-Americans in this country. I guarantee you that.”

President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., as he arrives at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)