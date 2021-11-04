fbpx
Biden’s Approval Rating Drops To 42 Percent In New NBC Poll, Could Drop Into the 30s

Biden's Approval Rating Drops To 42 Percent In New NBC Poll, Could Drop Into the 30s. In this photo, President Joe Biden speaks during an event about the "Global Methane Pledge" at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Nov 04, 2021

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped even more, with a new poll showing a majority of Americans are not satisfied with his performance as the nation’s leader thus far.

According to a new NBC News Poll, Biden’s approval rate is now just 42 percent a mere nine months into his presidency. The poll also shows that 71 percent, or 7 in 10 adults, believe America is heading in the wrong direction. This number includes 71 percent of Independents and 48 percent of Democrats.

In a breakdown of the poll’s stats, Axios reported Biden’s current approval rating is lower than any other president in history at this point in term aside from Dwight Eisenhower in 1953 and former President Donald Trump.

There is speculation that Biden’s failure to pass his Build Back Better plan with key provisions that were important to voters could cause his approval rating to sink even lower. However, Biden said he wasn’t bothered by the low numbers on Sunday while speaking at the G20 Summit in Rome.

“The polls are going to go up and down and down. They were high early and then they went medium and then they went back up and now they’re low. Look at every other president, the same thing has happened,” Biden told reporters, according to Forbes.

News of the poll’s findings come after the Democrats suffered a major loss in the Virginia governor’s race as Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who was the governor of Virginia from 2014-2018, for the seat.

“Democrats face a country whose opinion of President Biden has turned sharply to the negative since April,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates told NBC. Horwitt partnered with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies to conduct the poll.

“The promise of the Biden presidency – knowledge, competence and stability in tough times – have all been called into question,” Horwitt added.

The poll was taken in late October and surveyed 1,000 adults. The margin of error is 3.10 points.

