Travis Hunter Taunted Colorado State Players Before Game, Dirty Hit By Henry Blackburn Puts Him In Hospital

In the recent clash between the University of Colorado Boulder’s Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams, college football standout Travis Hunter displayed unwavering confidence as tensions between the rival teams escalated before the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field Sept. 16.

However, what followed was an intense matchup that went beyond expectations, leaving Hunter, cornerback and wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes, injured due to a controversial hit by Colorado State Defensive Back Henry Blackburn.

Travis Hunter “may” have helped put himself in the hospital.



Colorado is becoming too extra, too fast. https://t.co/HFtySmzmQZ — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) September 17, 2023

Leading up to the highly anticipated game, verbal exchanges were flying left and right, with Rams’ head coach Jay Norvell and Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders engaging in a war of words. Even Shedeur Sanders, star quarterback and son of Deion Sanders, chimed in, criticizing Norvell’s remarks about his father and coach, The Mirror reported.

Amidst the heated exchanges, Hunter, a two-way star for the Buffaloes, didn’t shy away from taunting his rivals.

He fearlessly remarked to a CSU player, “Oh, you’re so big and bad,” adding an extra layer of excitement to the already charged atmosphere.

.@keyshawn calls for Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn to be suspended after violent hit on Travis Hunter: pic.twitter.com/kV6tNXxdhI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 18, 2023

Hunter (12) went down after a hit by Blackburn (11) in the first quarter. Hunter was injured on the play, but returned to the game briefly.

Hunter returned to the game on defense during the Rams’ next possession and played for most of the first half. But five minutes into the second half, the team announced that he had been taken to a hospital. Hunter finished the game with two receptions for 21 yards.

“You saw how (Blackburn) looked at him… It was intentional,” Broncos legend Champ Bailey, the National Football League Hall of Fame cornerback, said, The Denver Post reported. “That’s just the nature of the game, but you worry about those things.”

Sanders said after the game that he wasn’t sure of the specifics of the injury, but Hunter is expected to be out a “few weeks.”

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter (12) is dragged down after a short gain by Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn, back left, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)