Deion Sanders’ Colorado Shocks America With Upset of TCU as 20 Point Underdog

Deion Sanders hasn’t wasted any time since taking over as head coach at University of Colorado Boulder for the Colorado Buffaloes. On Sept. 3, the underdog pulled off a surprising win over No. 17 Texas Christian University. It was an upset victory, a 45-42 triumph over TCU.
The Buffaloes started the game as a 20-point underdog.
Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer renowned for his standout skills as a defensive back in the National Football League, signed on to the Buffaloes in December 2022. It was a team that had only secured one victory in 2022.
And it was Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, who set a school record with 510 passing yards.
After the game, Deion said sarcastically to those not only him but also his son, who transferred from Historically Black University Jackson State University. “For real? Shedeur Sanders? From an HBCU? The one that played at Jackson [State] last year? The one that you asked me, ‘Why would I give him the starting job? I’ve got receipts. I know who they are,” NBC Sports reported.
Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance
Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?
Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required
Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens
Travis Hunter, another transfer from Jackson State, had 11 catches on offense and a key interception on defense.
“Travis is him like the young folks say; Travis is it,” Sanders said. “I always promote all my kids, and I really think we’ve got a couple of guys who should be front-runners for the Heisman right now.”
Maybe it was Sander’s pregame speech that set his team on fire.
“It’s not about them, it’s about us,” Sanders told his team before the game, CBS Sports reported.” This has nothing to do with [TCU]; this is about us. This ain’t got nothing to with the naysayers, the unbelievers, the haters, or the doubters; this is about us. … We ain’t got tomorrow; we’ve got now. We ain’t got next, we’ve got now. We ain’t comin’ no more.”
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, right, talks to his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NCAA college football game against TCU, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)