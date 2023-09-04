Deion Sanders’ Colorado Shocks America With Upset of TCU as 20 Point Underdog

Deion Sanders hasn’t wasted any time since taking over as head coach at University of Colorado Boulder for the Colorado Buffaloes. On Sept. 3, the underdog pulled off a surprising win over No. 17 Texas Christian University. It was an upset victory, a 45-42 triumph over TCU.

The Buffaloes started the game as a 20-point underdog.

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer renowned for his standout skills as a defensive back in the National Football League, signed on to the Buffaloes in December 2022. It was a team that had only secured one victory in 2022.

“When you see a confident Black man, talking his talk, walking his walk, coaching 75% of African Americans in the locker room, that’s kind of threatening …



But guess what? I’m here and I ain’t going nowhere. And I’m about to get comfortable in a minute.” – Deion Sanders https://t.co/VjpcOTC6Yq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2023

And it was Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, who set a school record with 510 passing yards.

After the game, Deion said sarcastically to those not only him but also his son, who transferred from Historically Black University Jackson State University. “For real? Shedeur Sanders? From an HBCU? The one that played at Jackson [State] last year? The one that you asked me, ‘Why would I give him the starting job? I’ve got receipts. I know who they are,” NBC Sports reported.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Colorado AD Rick George trusted that he’d find the money to hire Deion Sanders to turn around the program.



Buffs fans responded with a record $28M in donations.



After Colorado’s upset of TCU, an emotional George found Sanders on the field:



pic.twitter.com/oaoBWSwXQf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter, another transfer from Jackson State, had 11 catches on offense and a key interception on defense.

“Travis is him like the young folks say; Travis is it,” Sanders said. “I always promote all my kids, and I really think we’ve got a couple of guys who should be front-runners for the Heisman right now.”

BOOYAH!!!! @deionsanders just shut up a whole lot of people!!! @cubuffsfootball was a 20-point underdog and they just upset @tcufootball, who played in the national championship game last year! Congrats #PrimeTime!!! pic.twitter.com/ep5ITIy62b — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) September 2, 2023

Maybe it was Sander’s pregame speech that set his team on fire.

“It’s not about them, it’s about us,” Sanders told his team before the game, CBS Sports reported.” This has nothing to do with [TCU]; this is about us. This ain’t got nothing to with the naysayers, the unbelievers, the haters, or the doubters; this is about us. … We ain’t got tomorrow; we’ve got now. We ain’t got next, we’ve got now. We ain’t comin’ no more.”

Deion Sanders leading Colorado out of TCU after the upset pic.twitter.com/uiKrcPQ5ZI — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 2, 2023

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, right, talks to his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during an NCAA college football game against TCU, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)