UFO Expert Claims To Show Proof Of Non-Human Alien In Mexico’s Congress

We are not alone. At least that’s what a journalist claimed to have evidence of when recently addressing the Mexican Congress.

On Sept. 12, Mexican lawmakers gathered for the country’s first-ever congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects), Reuters reported. During the hearing, known as FANI in Spanish, evidence that seemingly shocked everyone was presented.

Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan presented two artifacts that he said were the remains of extraterrestrial entities.

The two specimens, displayed within cases, are alleged extraterrestrial “bodies.” They each have three fingers on each hand and elongated heads, resembling the iconic character ET from Hollywood fame.

According to Maussan, the “bodies” were discovered in Peru near the ancient Nazca Lines in 2017. Furthermore, he claimed that carbon dating, performed by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM), suggested an age of approximately 1,000 years for these entities.

This is not the first time Maussan has made claims about the discovery of purported “non-human” remains in Peru. And, many remain skeptical

UFO expert displays supposed ‘non-human’ alien corpses in Mexico’s Congress https://t.co/E3R8fz6Eke pic.twitter.com/a8EYT2SMvw — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2023

Maussan suggested that aDNA analysis could provide conclusive evidence.

“This is the first time it (extraterrestrial life) is presented in such a form, and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world,” Maussan told the lawmakers, CBS News reported. He said the evidence should not be viewed as “a political topic — it’s a topic for humanity.”

Mexico is unboxing aliens 👽😂. pic.twitter.com/OrToUTjShX — Davidi Ohmbra (@iohmbra) September 13, 2023

In July, in the U.S. a whistleblower on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) testified in front of a House Oversight subcommittee convened and said under oath that the U.S. government has actual UFOs and non-human “biologics” in its possession.

A screenshot from video live-streamed on Sept. 12, 2023 from a hearing in the Mexican Congress’ Chamber of Deputies shows a small figure in a box that was described by journalist and UFO researcher Jamie Maussan as a “non-human” being. CNN-News 18, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCaTefkRWcE