Former Intelligence Official Under Oath: US Government Has UFOs And Non-Human Bodies In Physical Custody

A whistleblower on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) testified in front of a House Oversight subcommittee convened on July 26.

The former intelligence official said under oath that the U.S. government has actual UFOs and non-human “biologics” in its possession.

The hearing on UFOs occurred as lawmakers pushed for the government to be more transparent about UFOs, also known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Retired Maj. David Grusch testified to a House committee as part of an investigation into reports of UAP.

In 2021, the Pentagon created a group to look into the UAP after more than 100 sightings were reported. But the Pentagon has not confirmed that it has a program to retrieve unidentified flying objects.

Grusch served for 14 years as an intelligence officer in the Air Force, and he served as a representative on two Pentagon task forces investigating UAP until earlier this year, NPR reported.

During the hearing, Grusch said he was informed of “a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program” during the course of his work.

When asked by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) if the U.S. government also has the “bodies of the pilots who piloted this craft,” Grusch suggested it might.

“As I’ve stated publicly … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah,” Grusch answered.

“Were they human or non-human biologics?” Mace questioned.

“Non-human,” Grusch responded. “And that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge of the program I talked to, who are currently still in the program.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

The government characterizes the unexplained sightings as UAPs and has released reports on the cases in recent years. Some of them still have not been explained, while others have been attributed to “balloon or balloon entities,” as well as drones, birds, weather events, or airborne debris like plastic bags.

“If UAP are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem. If it is something else, it is an issue for science. In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety,” said Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot who also testified. Graves now runs Americans for Safe Aerospace, a group he founded to encourage pilots to report incidents of UAPs.

Grusch, Graves, and David Fravor, a retired US Navy commander, all testified about their own sightings of UAPs while they were serving in the military.

“The technology that we faced was far superior to anything that we had,” Fravor said of an incident he witnessed in 2004.

“This is an issue of government transparency,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican who pushed for the hearing. “We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing. … We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings.”

Lawmakers have pressed the Department of Defense on the sightings, describing them as potential national security threats, CNN reported.

“UAPs, whatever they are, may pose a serious threat to our military and our civilian aircraft, and that must be understood,” Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said. “We should encourage more reporting, not less, on UAPs. The more we understand, the safer we will be.”

U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, testifies before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)