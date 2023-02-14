Multiple UFOs Shot Down Over Michigan And Canada, China Flags One Flying Over Port

There seem to be some strange goings on in the skies. After a series of suspected Chinese spy balloons being shot down recently, several countries have now said they have shot down several unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The first UFO was shot down on Feb. 10 as it was positioned about 40,000 feet above Alaska.

United States National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Feb. 11 that this “high-altitude object” was unmanned, had no significant surveillance equipment, and was “much smaller” than the Chinese balloon—“roughly the size of a small car, as opposed to…two or three buses’ size.”

But, added, it “posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” so “President Biden ordered the military to down the object. And they did.”

Then a U.S. military jet shot down another unidentified airborne object over Canada on Feb. 11 on orders of U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau said the country’s forces would recover and analyze the wreckage of the downed object, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of their militaries, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau authorized it to be taken down,” according to a statement from the U.S. National Security Council. “President Biden authorized U.S. fighter aircraft…to conduct the operation, and a U.S. F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory in close coordination with Canadian authorities.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

On Sunday, Feb. 12, there was yet another UFO shot down. This one was over Lake Huron off Michigan.

“The Pentagon said the unidentified object shot down on Sunday by an F-16 fighter jet at 2:42 p.m. EST (1942 GMT) over Lake Huron appeared to have traveled near U.S. military sites and posed not just a threat to civilian aviation but also as a potential tool for surveillance,” reported Phil Stewart of Reuters.

Russia, and possibly China, have also shot down UFOs recently.

A mystery object described by one local news outlet as a “UFO” has been shot down in January in the southern Russian region of Rostov, Newsweek reported.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov oblast, wrote on Telegram that a “small-size object in the shape of a ball” had been seen flying “in the wind” at an altitude of around one and a half miles on January 3. Golubev said “the decision was taken to liquidate it.”

These UAP technologies have been reported for years now, by pilots, NASA, CIA, DNI, directors.



Maybe it’s time we start listening to them?pic.twitter.com/Q7cich3v0h — Adam Goldsack (@AdamGoldsack) February 11, 2023

Although in 2021, the government began releasing formerly classified reports and photos of UFOs and in May 2022 Congress held a hearing on UFO sightings and their potential threat, the government has long studied UFOs.

The Defense Department budgets about $22 million on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which is extremely hush-hush. In fact, the Defense Department has never before acknowledged the existence of the program, which it finally said in 2017 that it shut down in 2012. The secretive program began in 2007, The New York Times reported.

FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. While there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary released Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)