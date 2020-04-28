‘It Only Scratches The Surface’: Pentagon Officially Releases UFO Videos

Written by Dana Sanchez

The Pentagon wants you to know that three short videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” that were released by a private company are real.

A distraction? Maybe, but no other hanky panky there, if there is a “there” there.

The videos, now officially released, show what appear to be fast-moving unidentified flying objects being recorded by infrared cameras, CNN reported. Two of the three videos include voices of Navy pilots reacting in awe at how quickly the objects are moving. One says it could be a drone.

The Navy acknowledged in September that the videos were real but now it’s officially releasing them “in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” according to Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough.

The footage, shot in 2004, shows sensors locking on a target as it flies before it accelerates out of the left side of the frame, too quickly for the sensors to relocate it.

The videos were released between December 2017 and March 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences. They appear to show fast-moving, oblong objects.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, a spokesperson from the Navy’s Office of Naval Intelligence confirmed that the agency had several top-secret documents and at least one classified video of a 2004 UFO encounter, Vice reported.

Now retired U.S. Navy pilot David Fravor said he saw one of the UFOs in 2004 and told CNN that it moved in ways he couldn’t explain. “As I got close to it … it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds,” he said. “This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball, bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way.”

The Navy confirmed that it had top-secret files of a UFO encounter, but said at the time that sharing the information with the public “would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States.”

Apparently, the Navy changed its mind.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems,” Gough said in a statement, “and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The Pentagon studied recordings of UFOs in a classified program launched in 2007 that ended in 2012 due to lack of funding. It was launched at the request of former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada. Luis Elizondo, the former head of the classified program, told CNN in 2017 that he thinks “there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone. These aircraft — we’ll call them aircraft — are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the U.S. inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of.

Elizondo said he resigned from the Defense Department in 2017 to protest the secrecy surrounding the program and the opposition to funding it.

Reid tweeted about it on Monday, “I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed.”

