Top-Secret UFO Files Could Cause ‘Grave Damage’ To U.S. National Security If Released, Navy Says

Written by Dana Sanchez

The U.S. Navy has confirmed that is has top-secret files of a UFO encounter.

For the Nation Of Islam, the long-held belief in UFOs is no secret.

The U.S. Navy has confirmed that is has top-secret files of a UFO encounter, but says sharing the information with the public “would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States.”

In response to a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from Vice, a spokesperson from the Navy’s Office of Naval Intelligence confirmed that the agency has several top-secret documents and at least one classified video of a 2004 UFO encounter.

For the Nation Of Islam, the long-held belief in UFOs is no secret. While NOI is better known for promoting Black nationalism and self-reliance, the idea of seeking the divine in the skies is deeply rooted in the Chicago-based organization. In his speeches and writing, the late leader Elijah Muhammad described a massive hovering object loaded with weapons he called “The Mother Plane”.

Capable of great destruction, The Mother Plane or wheel also contains the “wisdom to purify the planet,” Minister Louis Farrakhan said during the 2010 Saviour’s Day speech. The wheel — which he said many people call a UFO — hasn’t harmed anyone yet and there have been government attempts to cover up proof of it.

In November 2004, several U.S. Navy pilots stationed aboard the USS Nimitz encountered a Tic-Tac-shaped UFO apparently defying the laws of physics over the Pacific Ocean. Navy officials described the object as an “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” but haven’t said what it was. Now, the military has confirmed they know more than they’re telling the public, according to Live Science.

The documents were labeled “SECRET” or “TOP SECRET” by the agencies that provided them, and sharing the information with the public “would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States,” according to the spokesperson.

Vice reported that a Pentagon spokesperson said the Navy has the video of the mysterious incident in its possession but has no plans to release it.

The Navy hasn’t said whether this footage is the same one-minute video that was leaked online in 2007 and widely released by The New York Times in 2017. However, in November 2019, several naval officers who saw the incident aboard the Nimitz told Popular Mechanics that they had seen a much longer video of the encounter that was up to 10 minutes long.

“People should not be surprised by the revelation that other videos exist and at greater length,” said Luis Elizondo, a former Pentagon staffer who helped make the Navy video public, according to Vice.

At Nation of Islam’s 2011 annual Saviours’ Day convention, one of the main events included a panel of scientists discussing worldwide UFO sightings, which they claim are on the rise, AP reported in 2011.

The wheel or UFO is significant in the Nation of Islam, said Jimmy Jones, a religion professor at Manhattanville College in New York.

“This is a way that the Nation of Islam defines itself,” Jones said.

