Kevin Hart Ends Up In Wheelchair, Warns Older Men About Doing Too Much With Body

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart recently discovered he isn’t as young as he used to be.

Hart, known for his humor and high-volume energy, found himself temporarily confined to a wheelchair after attempting a youthful feat that took a toll on his 44–year-old body.

In a candid video posted on Instagram, Hart shared the details of his misadventure.

The caption partly read, “I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!!”

Hart recounted how he tried to settle an argument by racing his friend, former NFL player Stevan Ridley, in a 40-yard dash. Hart ended up injuring himself in the process.

Of course, Hart had to put a humorous spin on the incident and spoke about the challenges of aging, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real. All my men and women out there 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age.”

He then announced that he was in a wheelchair for trying to do some “young man stuff.”

“I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn,” he revealed. “I don’t know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those, too. I can’t walk.”

The actor revealed that he sustained injuries to his lower abdomen and abductors, leaving him temporarily unable to walk, CNN reported.

Ridley also took to Instagram to respond, jokingly mentioning that he had seen football legend Tom Brady perform a similar feat at Hart’s age.



“I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE TOO BIG BRO!” Ridley wrote, referring to his former New England Patriots teammate. “MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!”

Hart’s video prompted humorous messages from fellow celebrities, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith, Steve Harvey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jamie Foxx, USA Today reported.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted he “tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story.You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball, but you’ll be fine.”

“Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!” Will Smith wrote.

Steve Harvey joked, “Welp, if it will make you feel better at 66, I don’t even have abs or adductors; just use your stomach.”

In 2019, Hart suffered “major back injuries” following a car crash.

Kevin Hart appears at the premiere of “Me Time” in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)







