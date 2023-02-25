Egyptians Cancel Kevin Hart Show After Reported Reference to Black Ancient Egyptians: Inside Arab Whitewashing of African History

Kevin Hart was supposed to do a show in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 21, but it was canceled before the superstar comedian could take the stage. In a Facebook post, the promoters said the show was called off due to “local logistical issues.” However, many believe it was actually because of the backlash Hart received from Egyptians on social media after he reportedly said Ancient Egyptians were Black.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share with you, due to local logistical issues, the cancellation of our Kevin Hart event scheduled for February 21st, in Cairo,” R Productions said in the post. “You have always shown us continuous support in all our events and for that we’re grateful. In the meantime, we are asking for your patience as we work with the TicketsMarché team to make sure that all the refunds are met in the shortest time possible.”

According to a report by the Al-Monitor, Hart made the alleged comments in December 2022. “We must teach our children the true history of Black Africans when they were kings in Egypt and not just the era of slavery that is cemented by education in America. Do you remember the time when we were kings,” Hart reportedly said.

While there is no verification Hart made the comments, it was enough to cause outrage among many modern Egyptians that identify as Arab. Many called for Hart’s show to be canceled, causing the hashtag #CancelKevinHart to trend on Twitter.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

تم الغاء حفل #كيفن_هارت الى كان محدد ليه اليوم فى القاهره بفضل قوة المصريين الى وقفوا علشان الحفل ده يتلغى بسبب تصرفات كيفن هارت العنصرية وتزوير التاريخ الحقيقى للمصريين

#الغاء_حفل_كيفن_هارت pic.twitter.com/A7T3Vdmsoa — adel khedr (@Adel_317) February 21, 2023

In an article published on Medium, law student and activist Dwayne Wong pointed out that the debate over Ancient Egyptians’ race, or how modern Egyptians react to their ancestors being labeled Black, is nothing new.

“This is a touchy subject in Egypt, where many Egyptians seem to take issue with this notion that the rulers of ancient Egypt could have been black. This is also connected to the issue of racism against black people in Egypt as well,” Wong wrote. “There does not appear to be evidence that Hart even made the claim, which further demonstrates just how sensitive of an issue this seems to be in Egypt.”

Wong also said if one objectively looks at the data, it will show the likelihood of Ancient Egyptians being Black is credible.

The backlash which Kevin Hart is receiving in Egypt is just another example of how racists are threatened by this idea of a black Egypt. https://t.co/CZ6rzu22VI — Dwayne Wong (@DOmowale) February 24, 2023

Scholars have debated the topic for decades, particularly since Senegalese historian Cheikh Anta Diop made a compelling case that Ancient Egyptians were Black in the 20th century.

“Egypt is to the rest of Black Africa what Greece and Rome are to the western world,” Diop said. He also provided an array of evidence from multiple disciplines to back up his argument.

The debate continues today as evidenced by the various responses to Hart’s alleged comments circulating on social media. Some stood in support of Hart and said he was telling the truth, while others condemned his words as fueling a “racist agenda.”

“So glad Egyptians cancelled Kevin Hart! Egyptians will not tolerate BLM agendas! This guy said that Black Africans were once the kings of Egypt. He thinks Egyptians will shy away from rejecting American Black agenda! He thinks he can rewrite Egyptian history,” Egyptian-American author Nonie Darwsh wrote in a Facebook post. “Genetic testing of all Egyptian mummies found them to be caucasian. I am fed up with Leftist African Americans telling me Egyptians were blacks taken over by white culture. Not true. Only white America tolerates BLM type of agenda, BUT NOT THE REST OF THE WORLD! Sorry Kevin Hart, Egypt will not tolerate your racist agenda.”

“I don’t know how many of you know that the race of ancient Egyptians is contested. I’ve seen the art from the first 2500 years or so, and I think the figures look like Sub Saharan Africans. Modern Egyptians look very different,” a Facebook user identified as Louis Griffith wrote. “We don’t have DNA from the older periods, and some people think the newer DNA which would have people looking more Middle Eastern, should stand for the whole timespan. Just letting you all know, this is a hotly debated history. I think it says a lot about how important this is to people that Kevin Hart cancelled his tour there. I see people from the African pages I follow talking about it all the time. I don’t know what you think, but I think if you look at the old statues and art, you can see for yourself what they look like.”

“Zahi Hawass the Egyptian archaeologist in his latest response to American actor Kevin Hart, who claimed that the ancient Egyptians were black and that they built the pyramids . Zahi said that Kevin Hart is completely wrong and he is ready to meet him in Egypt and convince him that he is wrong,” one post that has been circulating on Faebook states, adding, “rather suspicious how a new discovery has come out, weeks before Kevin Hart’s Cairo performance!”

“Kevin Hart’s debut show in Egypt has been cancelled,” @Popitics1 tweeted. “A # calling for Hart’s show to be cancelled or boycotted became one of the top trending topics on social media in Egypt in December There are also Egyptians of Black Nubian descent …ITS IN AFRICA.”

Kevin Hart's debut show in Egypt has been cancelled



A # calling for Hart’s show to be cancelled or boycotted became one of the top trending topics on social media in Egypt in December



There are also Egyptians of Black Nubian descent …ITS IN AFRICA. pic.twitter.com/maJDYQ08Df — Popitics (@Popitics1) February 24, 2023

“Egypt is presently run by ruling class majority Arabs. Just like a note Africa and they practice anti-blackness Egypt is black Africa and they’re upset because Kevin Hart speak the truth,” @dijoni tweeted.

Egypt is presently run by ruling class majority Arabs. Just like a note Africa and they practice anti-blackness Egypt is black Africa and they’re upset because Kevin Hart speak the truth.#PanAfrican.#Egypt .#BlackTwitter. pic.twitter.com/fgspqFHXPI — Don Salmon (@dijoni) December 21, 2022

Hart has not publicly commented on the show’s cancellation.