Larry Elder Questions Charlamagne About Allowing Joe Biden To Disrespect Him

Conservative presidential candidate Larry Elder is going all in on radio talk show host Charlamagne tha God over President Joe Biden disrespecting him during the 2020 presidential election.

Elder, who in 2021 ran unsuccessfully to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, is running as a GOP candidate for the 2024 presidential election. When he’s not running for office, Elder is a conservative talk show host.

Charlamagne tha God, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, is a well-known radio host and television personality. He is a co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy. On Aug. 16, Elder appeared on The Breakfast Club and blasted Charlamagne over his previous Biden interview.

Back in May 2020 was when the infamous “You ain’t Black if you don’t for me” incident on the popular morning radio show “The Breakfast Club.” Charlamagne was interviewing Biden and narrowing in on Biden as to if he really deserved the Black vote, given, according to Charlamagne, the Democrats continually fall short of putting through policies that benefit Black people.

Mark this day. Larry Elder said something I agree with.



I need a shower…

pic.twitter.com/5lhUcuYZ3C — Actify Press (@ActifyPress) August 18, 2023

When Charlamagne asked Elder if he ever had a “ni**er wake up call,” which is when a Black person finally realizes they are “Black,” Elder shot back, “I’m acutely aware that I’m a Black person, Charlamagne, just as you are a Black person. Just like when Joe Biden insulted you by saying you ain’t really Black if you don’t know if you’re going to vote for me or Donald Trump, that should have been a wake up call on your part. How dare this guy come in here and insult you and tell you a Black man, you have to think a certain way…seems to me this should have been a wake-up call on your part…that should have been a ni**er wake up call, but I guess it wasn’t.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Larry Elder checked Charlemagne the God .🤣🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sgcRRiRbmN — HotepDrelly 🇺🇸 (@Drellyhotep) August 17, 2023

“Reparations is a waste of time” Larry Elder pic.twitter.com/zbofHYmYtN — Tezlyn Figaro (@TezlynFigaro) August 17, 2023

When @cthagod interviewed Joe Biden in 2020, Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”



Instead of pushing back on Biden’s racist comment, Charlamagne ignored it. I called him out on it today on @breakfastclubam. pic.twitter.com/SgAjItSy6v — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 17, 2023

(Left) Charlamagne Tha God attends the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards at the Edison Ballroom on March 5, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)/Republican presidential candidate radio show host Larry Elder speaks during a fundraising event for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)