Trump on His Prosecutor: Atlanta DA Fani Willis is Having Affair with Gang Member

Former President Donald Trump is in attack mode–again. This time his target is Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis is leading the investigation into his actions in Georgia following the 2020 election. He claims that Willis is having an affair with a gang member.

Trump is bracing for an indictment from a Fulton County grand jury and to fight back, his campaign put out an attack ad against Willis, who is leading the investigation into Trump’s actions in Georgia after the 2020 election.

The ad claims that Willis “got caught hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting.” This assertion distorts comments from a Rolling Stone article and fails to provide evidence to support its claim, Politifact reported. The magazine article does not suggest a relationship. The individual in question is YSL Mondo, who described his relationship with Willis as a “cool relationship” characterized by mentorship and legal representation.

YSL Mondo, who co-founded the Young Stoner Life music label.

When Willis was a defense attorney in 2019, she represented YSL Mondo in an aggravated assault case. Later as district attorney, she prosecuted Young Thug, an associate of YSL Mondo, and other defendants, alleging they had affiliations with gang violence.

When Willis was a defense attorney in 2019, she represented YSL Mondo in an aggravated assault case. Later as district attorney, she prosecuted Young Thug, an associate of YSL Mondo, and other defendants, alleging they had affiliations with gang violence.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

YSL Mondo told Rolling Stone that he and Willis had a “cool relationship” and said, “I done had auntie-to-nephew, mother-to-son type of talks with her.”

Mondo described Willis as a “great attorney” and said she had give him advice: “She was like ‘don’t mess my name up now.’ You know I am about to get ready to run for this head DA. You f— around and do something else, I am going to sock it to your a–.”

Willis told Rolling Stone in an email that “I think I can say I liked him. I hope all is well … I advocated for him with zeal. I tend to meet my clients where they are. I hope you understand what that means. I want to see him do amazing things with his life, and I hope that’s where he’s headed.”

But the Trump ad suggested the two were in a romantic relationship.

The ad also accuses Willis of being responsible for a rise in murders during her tenure. However, this claim is misleading because the trend of increased murders began before she took office. The ad does not point out that murders in Atlanta are on track to decline in 2023.

The campaign said the ad will air in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York, and nationally on cable and broadcast.

Willis addressed the ad in an email to her staff, saying it contained “derogatory and false information.”

Trump further the mistruths about Willis in an Aug. 8 speech, accusing her of “having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member.”

Willis took office Jan. 1, 2021, a day before Trump’s infamous call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during which Trump said he wanted to “find” enough ballots to win the state.

Wouldn't wanna be a Black Republican. DeSantis is a piece of shit. Trump doesn't even try hide his hatred of Black authority. He claims DA Fani Willis, a Black women, is having an affair with a gang member https://t.co/xuD7qjL8xo — ghetto intellectual™ (@kzshabazz) August 8, 2023

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Just one month after Donald Trump’s January 2021 phone call to suggest Georgia’s secretary of state could overturn his election loss, district attorney Fani Willis announced she was looking into possibly illegal “attempts to influence” the results. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)/Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in Atlanta. Willis is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss. Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)